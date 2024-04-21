“Pretty impressive.” Trossard insists it was a good win for Arsenal

Arsenal goalscorer Leandro Trossard insists that the victory they achieved last night against a stubborn Wolves team was impressive.

The Gunners dispatched their hosts with a very professional performance that will satisfy fans.

Coming from two defeats, the team faced a tough mental challenge to secure the win, especially considering their struggles at this stage last season.

Wolves tried their best to make life difficult for Mikel Arteta’s men, but the Gunners showed they were the stronger team and secured their 15th clean sheet of the season.

Trossard and Martin Odegaard’s goals made the scoreline seem like an easy win, but the Belgian insists it was an impressive victory against a team that caused them problems.

He said to BBC Sports:

“I think it was pretty impressive, we played really well and had control most of the time. They are a good side of course and they tried to hurt us on the counter but we managed it well. We could have scored more but we’re happy with the clean sheet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wolves may have missed some key men, but they gave us many problems we dealt with professionally to secure the win.

Our boys have more work to do in the coming weeks, and we must win our remaining games of the season while hoping other results go our way as well.