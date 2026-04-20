“Pretty seismic” Sami Mokbel says Arsenal must not bottle the title

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title have suffered a significant setback following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend. The result has placed serious pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side at a crucial stage of the campaign.

For much of the season, the Gunners have been regarded as the strongest team in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Many observers believed they were well placed to finish the season as champions after maintaining high standards for an extended period.

Title Race Pressure Growing

Arteta’s squad have worked tirelessly to remain at the top end of the table with just a few league matches remaining. Their consistency has placed them in an excellent position, but recent performances have caused concern.

The defeat to City means Arsenal have now lost back-to-back Premier League matches, a run they would have wanted to avoid during the decisive closing weeks of the season. Momentum is often vital in a title race, and their current form has arrived at the worst possible moment.

Questions Over the Final Outcome

There remains a chance that Arsenal can still recover and secure the title, but they now face a far greater challenge than they did only a short time ago. The team will be determined to return to winning ways in their next fixture and keep their ambitions alive.

Failure to win the title after spending so much of the season in such a strong position would be viewed as a major disappointment. Expectations around the club have risen considerably because of the quality they have shown throughout the campaign.

Reflecting on Arsenal’s defeat at the Etihad, Sami Mokbel said, as reported by BBC Live: “I can’t think of another capitulation of this standard. It would be pretty seismic if they were now to reach the end of the season without winning anything.”

He also addressed Arteta’s future, adding: “I think the only way Arteta isn’t the manager next season is he makes the call. The ownership are 100% behind him. They want him to sign a new contract.” Those comments suggest that despite recent setbacks, Arsenal’s hierarchy remain firmly supportive of their manager.