Preview and full team news for Arsenal v Sevilla – Sergio Ramos to miss the game

Looking onto Sevilla at home

Arsenal have had an eventful week, Mikel Arteta and his squad seem to have reached an impasse and look a bit lost as to what to do next. After losing 3-1 to West Ham mid-week that saw us get knocked out of the Carabao Cup, we then went on to lose our first game in the Premier League this season to Newcastle in a game that has left a lot of questions going forward.

Losing two games in a row wasn’t in Arteta’s plans, and coming off consecutive losses can hurt and can sometimes leave a squad a little lost but Arsenal needs to forget about the past week, put their heads down and focus on the upcoming task of beating Sevilla at The Emirates in The Champions League on Tuesday night. With the loss of momentum, Arsenal fans will be a little worried going into this game, especially after having such a good start to the season.

Last time out we travelled to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville and walked away 2-1 winners, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus that saw us climb to the top of Group B.

Sevilla currently sit 15th on the La Liga table and 3rd in the group on 2 points after drawing with RC Lens 1-1 and PSV 2-2. Having only won 2 of their last 10 games in all competitions, on paper Arsenal should be winning this comfortably, but it is The Champions League, and anything can happen.

Arsenal’s line up could be a little different from last time as the injuries have begun to pile up. Martin Odegaard missed our match against Newcastle on the weekend after failing to pass a fitness test in time after having problems with his hip, but could return to the lineup for our game against Sevilla but we will have to see.

Gabriel Jesus who scored the winner in our last meeting with Sevilla has been ruled out as he’s picked up a hamstring injury that could see him out till December, although reports have come out saying he is making good progress, we’re yet to be told an expected return date and our star striker is set to miss out on some important upcoming games.

Emile Smith Rowe didn’t get any minutes in our last meeting but was named on the bench. Smith Rowe has reportedly picked up an injury to his knee, seeing him miss out on the clash against West Ham mid-week after picking up a knock prior to the match. We are yet to get a timeline on his return either but Arteta said it could be at least a few weeks till we see him back.

Sevilla also has a few absentees and are set to see Sergio Ramos, who was great in our last meeting, likely to miss out on the game due to a muscle injury. Marcao and Alfonso Pastor are also set for a spell on the sidelines.

A big game for our Gooners and a chance to get back to winning ways!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

