Preview – Arsenal Women face Brighton on Friday after Man City game postponed

Arsenal Womens WSL opening match against Brighton confirmed by Michelle

After last weekend’s postponements across football, Arsenal´s home match against Brighton & Hove Albion Women on Friday, September 16 will now be the Womens Super League opener.

The Football Association confirmed yesterday that all of this weekend’s WSL matches will go ahead. Arsenal´s first match of the WSL season was originally set to be away at Manchester City on Sunday 11th September, but following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, all mens and womens football games were postponed.

We have yet to receive confirmation of when Arsenal Women will now play Manchester City. It will likely be a difficult match to slot in due to main stadium availability and broadcasting arrangements.

Matches previously scheduled for Monday, September 19th will be postponed, due to Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral being held on that day.

Arsenal will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday, September 16th at Meadow Park. Kick-off is at 7:30pm UK time.

Hope Powell’s Brighton surprised most people in their third 2021/22 Womens Super League campaign with a sixth-place finish last season. Yes, there was a 15-point gap between the top four and the rest which is substantial, but the south-coast side would be right to be eyeing the best-of-the-rest spot that they were only five points away from in 2021/22.

Powell, who was twice named manager of the month, had targeted goals in the transfer window after Brighton scored only 21 goals in 22 games last season. Danielle Carter, who made 101 appearances for Arsenal and scored 28 times, has joined from Reading, where last season she continued her recovery from two horrific ACL injuries within a 14-month period.

Carter has become their first player to sign for a fee (with players usually joining when out of contract) and it was a statement of Powell’s belief in the ability of the 28-year-old. “Danielle is a player I have known and admired for a long time and I’m really pleased she is joining us for the next stage of our journey in the WSL,” the former England manager told the club website after Carter signed.

As a taste of things to come, Carter scored in Brighton’s final pre-season friendly to earn a draw against Manchester United and Powell was pleased with the team’s progress. “It’s been a tough pre-season for the players. The demands of the WSL are going up all the time. Squads are getting bigger and with more quality and the physical demands on everyone are increasing,” she said.

“But I think we’re in good shape. I know a lot of the players didn’t want last season to stop because we finished it so well but we’ve reset, integrated the new players and have worked on every aspect of our game, both as individuals and collectively.”

Brighton have certainly been concentrating on increasing their front line firing power, so it should be a very interesting game on Friday 16th September!

THE LAST TIME ARSENAL PLAYED BRIGHTON HIGHLIGHTS

These are some excellent match highlights of the last time Arsenal and Brighton met in the Women´s Super League, in March 2022. Goals from Blackstenius (2) and Mead.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….