Preview: Arsenal Women looking to bounce back against improving Everton side

Arsenal Women v Everton Women – WSL Match …Kick off 15.00 (Live on SkySports Prem Lge)

With no mens football this weekend, we can turn our attention to the Gunners WSL team who had an excellent start to the season, winning their first 4 League games including against Chelsea and Man City, who were the top two in the last campaign.

But they were brought back to Earth with a bump on Tuesday when they came up against the European Champions Barcelona in the Johan Cruyff Stadium and were trounced 4-1, which was actually the Gunners first defeat since February.

So today they have to pick themselves up and return to Meadow Park to face Everton, who after a tough start against Chelsea and Man City, have now won two in a row beating Birmingham and Reading. At the end of last season, Arsenal only beat Everton with a last minute winner, and with the Toffees in confident mood it will probably be a hard fought game.

Jonas Eiderval has a very large and fit squad to choose from, but our top League scorers, Kim Little (four goals), Vivianne Miedema (four) and Beth Mead (three) are all expected to play, and we are hoping to see Jordan Nobbs start her first WSL game this season.

Despite the disappointment of Tuesday, I am sure that Arsenal will get back to winning ways and continue their 100% start to the season.