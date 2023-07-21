Preview: Euro Champs England face debutantes Haiti in their Women’s World Cup campaign by Michelle

European Champions England will kick-off their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on Saturday 22nd July, at 10.30am (UK). The Lionesses will play World Cup debutantes Haiti at Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane / Meaanjin. Lotte Wubben-Moy & Alessia Russo are the only Arsenal players in the Lionesses squad, due to Beth Mead & captain Leah Williamson suffering ACL ruptures in Arsenal’s 2022-23 season. Below are dates, times and TV coverage details for England’s Group D games: 22 July, 10:30: England v Haiti – ITV 28 July, 09:30: England v Denmark – BBC 1 August, 12:00: China v England – ITV

Can the Lionesses continue on from their Euro 2022 victory from last summer, in their fifth World Cup appearance? Or will Haiti get the win in their first ever World Cup match?

Lionesses Team News

England go into the tournament without a few big-name players, with captain Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead all injured. Millie Bright has not played competitive football since March, due to recovering from a knee injury, though she is widely expected to start and captain the Lionesses against Haiti.

Wiegmann has been keeping her cards close to her chest on the decision she will make in the final third, with Beth England, Rachel Daly and Arsenal’s Alessia Russo all hoping to take the number 9 position for Saturday’s match.

After winning Euro 2022 on home turf last summer, England are hoping to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time ever, having made it to the semi-finals in their last 2 campaigns. And England are indeed amongst the favourites to do so.

Michelle Maxwell

