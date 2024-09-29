Preview, how to watch & what the Manager’s say on Leicester City v Arsenal Women WSL clash

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's fifth goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women have had a tough 2 weeks of football, across the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the WSL. Our Gunners managed to take a point from the 2-2 draw against Manchester City Women last Sunday, and will be aiming to take 3 points from the Foxes today. Arsenal have also achieved Champions League football this week, when they beat BK Hacken 4-0 (4-1 agg) at Meadow Park on Thursday, so will still be buzzing from that.

Fixture details – Leicester City v Arsenal Women in WSL

Date: Sunday, September 29th

Kick Off: 3:00 PM UK

Location: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Watch the match live on Youtube.com/@BarclaysWSL

Last time Arsenal Women played Leicester it was a nail-biting affair, with Arsenal down 0-2 at the break. The changing room talk must have worked as our Gunners came out with all guns blazing to make the comeback of the season – hitting Leicester for 6 in the second-half!

Arsenal Women have won all six of our Women’s Super League games against Leicester City, by an aggregate scoreline of 23-2. I’m expecting Leicester City to put up a good fight – they played away to Liverpool last weekend and held them to a draw, taking a point, which is no mean feat after all.. But, I am expecting our Gunners to be up for the occasion, despite the hectic schedule they have had recently – Eidevall has a great squad and good squad depth, so we should be firing on all cylinders. Here’s what the Manager’s think:

Jonas Eidevall on Leicester: “They have a clear identity, it’s a little bit different but a very clear identity. I think they had a strong transfer window, they have a strong squad.

“They’re one of the teams that continuously building here in the WSL and they continue to make this competition harder and harder, which is good because it’s a challenge but it also makes it difficult for us because it’s going to be a tough opponent.”

Sam Tierney on us: “It’s 90 minutes of football and it’s one team against another. We know how tough it’ll be and they have some fantastic players but we can take learnings from games we’ve had in the past against them.

“We’ll try to be a team that’s difficult to beat and make sure that we go out there and put on a good performance for our fans.”

My score prediction is Leicester 0-4 Arsenal Women. What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

