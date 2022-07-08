New-look Arsenal begin pre-season tour against FC Nurnberg (Who are they?)

Everything you need to know about today’s opponents
Arsenal will step up their pre-season preparations from today, as they will clash horns with Bundesliga 2 side FC Nurnberg.
It’s not a team Arsenal play every season. In fact, the teams have never played against each other. So, let’s delve deep and find out more about the team from Germany.
- Fc Nurnberg are 14 years younger than Arsenal, as they were founded in 1900.
Arsenal officially kick-off their 2022/23 pre-season with a friendly match against FC Nürnberg at their Max-Morlock-Stadion today.
Kick-off is at 4:30pm (UK) & you can watch the match by purchasing a match pass (£5.99) on the Arsenal website. #afc pic.twitter.com/QLuu3MfPhS
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 8, 2022
- The team plays it’s home matches at Max-Morlock Stadion, which opened in 1928 and has hosted their games since 1963. It’s a 50,000-capacity stadium named after a club legend. It hosted five games at the 2006 World Cup.
- In the past few decades, the team has flitted between the first and the second tier of German football.
- Their most recent success came in 2007, when they won the DFB Pokal.
A few more players who have returned to training recently have travelled to Germany ahead of the friendly against FC Nürnberg on Friday. 💪 pic.twitter.com/G4KXtK8L5T
— Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 5, 2022
- Former Gunners man Konstantinos Mavropanos spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the club from us, making 12 appearances, following in the footsteps of Havard Nordtveit who made 20 appearances on loan from the Gunners in 2009/10.
Today might be the chance that the Arsenal fans finally see the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner in the iconic red and white shirt.
I am excited to see all of them, but especially the big money signing from Man City. I am also optimistic that Marquinhos will eventually establish himself as a first-team starter in a few years.
Football is back for another season. It’s time to go on a journey again…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic