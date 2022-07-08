New-look Arsenal begin pre-season tour against FC Nurnberg (Who are they?)

Everything you need to know about today’s opponents

Arsenal will step up their pre-season preparations from today, as they will clash horns with Bundesliga 2 side FC Nurnberg.

It’s not a team Arsenal play every season. In fact, the teams have never played against each other. So, let’s delve deep and find out more about the team from Germany.

Fc Nurnberg are 14 years younger than Arsenal, as they were founded in 1900.

Arsenal officially kick-off their 2022/23 pre-season with a friendly match against FC Nürnberg at their Max-Morlock-Stadion today. Kick-off is at 4:30pm (UK) & you can watch the match by purchasing a match pass (£5.99) on the Arsenal website. #afc pic.twitter.com/QLuu3MfPhS — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 8, 2022

The team plays it’s home matches at Max-Morlock Stadion, which opened in 1928 and has hosted their games since 1963. It’s a 50,000-capacity stadium named after a club legend. It hosted five games at the 2006 World Cup.

In the past few decades, the team has flitted between the first and the second tier of German football.

Their most recent success came in 2007, when they won the DFB Pokal.

A few more players who have returned to training recently have travelled to Germany ahead of the friendly against FC Nürnberg on Friday. 💪 pic.twitter.com/G4KXtK8L5T — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 5, 2022

Former Gunners man Konstantinos Mavropanos spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the club from us, making 12 appearances, following in the footsteps of Havard Nordtveit who made 20 appearances on loan from the Gunners in 2009/10.

Today might be the chance that the Arsenal fans finally see the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner in the iconic red and white shirt.

I am excited to see all of them, but especially the big money signing from Man City. I am also optimistic that Marquinhos will eventually establish himself as a first-team starter in a few years.

Football is back for another season. It’s time to go on a journey again…

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic