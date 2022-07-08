Arsenal News Arsenal previews

New-look Arsenal begin pre-season tour against FC Nurnberg (Who are they?)

Everything you need to know about today’s opponents

Arsenal will step up their pre-season preparations from today, as they will clash horns with Bundesliga 2 side FC Nurnberg.

It’s not a team Arsenal play every season. In fact, the teams have never played against each other. So, let’s delve deep and find out more about the team from Germany.

  • Fc Nurnberg are 14 years younger than Arsenal, as they were founded in 1900.
  • The team plays it’s home matches at Max-Morlock Stadion, which opened in 1928 and has hosted their games since 1963. It’s a 50,000-capacity stadium named after a club legend. It hosted five games at the 2006 World Cup.
  • In the past few decades, the team has flitted between the first and the second tier of German football.
  • Their most recent success came in 2007, when they won the DFB Pokal.
  • Former Gunners man Konstantinos Mavropanos spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the club from us, making 12 appearances, following in the footsteps of Havard Nordtveit who made 20 appearances on loan from the Gunners in 2009/10.

Today might be the chance that the Arsenal fans finally see the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner in the iconic red and white shirt.

I am excited to see all of them, but especially the big money signing from Man City. I am also optimistic that Marquinhos will eventually establish himself as a first-team starter in a few years.

Football is back for another season. It’s time to go on a journey again…

Yash Bisht

