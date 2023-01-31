Preview of Arsenal’s February fixtures – A guaranteed 12 points?

Arsenal Have The Month Of February To Keep Doing What They Do Best: Winning by Darren N
What a dull weekend for Arsenal fans. To be honest, if you’re a Gooner, all you’ve been thinking about is the next Premier League match day and the next Premier League match day, as Arteta has found a way to bring joy to your heart with top-notch performance after top-notch performance in the league.
Arsenal may have a memorable February 2023 in which they have at least 12 points guaranteed in their PL title defense. You’re probably wondering what I mean by “12 points guaranteed.” Arsenal plays Everton on February 4th, Brentford on February 11th, Manchester City on February 15th, Aston Villa on February 18th, and Leicester on February 25th. I’m no prophet, but with how dominant Arsenal is, I see four clear wins and am only unsure what will happen against Man City.
Versus Everton: Arsenal will blow away the Toffees, as they are still warming up to their new boss. Considering how Arsenal are looking forward to going back to winning ways after the FA Cup loss to City this weekend, Everton is meeting Arsenal at a bad time, and they will suffer.
Versus Brentford: This match could be a walkover for the in-form Arsenal. Having met four times, the Gunners have recorded three wins. On a good day, Brentford can’t contain Arsenal.
Versus Aston Villa: Even the stats suggest Villa finds it hard to beat Arsenal. Arsenal has won 26 of the 43 games against Aston Villa, who has six wins, and nine games have ended in draws. Unai Emery’s defensive game will meet its match against Arsenal’s attack.
Versus Leicester: The Foxes have been “poor” this season. Considering how they have performed so far this season, they would need to have undergone a 360-degree turn to deny Arsenal a win.
Against Man City, we will have to wait and see. Anyway, what are your thoughts on Arsenal’s fixtures this February?
Darren N
The one thing I have learned about the EPL is that there are no guarantees. On paper, yes, these look like winnable games. But in reality, it is easy to run into a draw or 2.
Wow. We have swiftly and smoothly made the transition from fearful hopefuls to expectant and demanding. Each of these games pose huge danger and you can rest assured that talk of this ilk is not being heard in the Arsenal dressing room. Best not getting carried away and take each game as it comes.
Totally agree with John on this one. Nothing is a given in the EPL, teams will be coming after Arsenal with a point to prove, anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and it would be foolish to count points before they have been earned. I’m sure that Arteta and staff will be aware of this. Another reason for the welcome return of real football is that finally the transfer window fizzles out. I won’t say that it’s been disappointing because at least we have two useful additions to the squad but at the same time it is a bit of a let down to have lost out on key players and having had to settle for next best.
We assume no injuries. We should sign 6’5″ Sander Berge. Ideal for this window. A strong, tall, powerful midfielder. Get him NOW. Both Ramsdale and Odegaard have played with him. He’s only 25. Don’t slack, get him NOW.
Darren, one game at a time please.Sean Dyche will have his Everton team pumped up for this match which could turn out to be a banana skin for us unless we match their physicality.I would gladly settle for a narrow victory in Liverpool.
Arsenal bid £85m for Caicedo and the bid accepted by Brighton straight away, breaking news.
Arsenal now have a reputation as winners. Most of these teams “will park the bus” with five across the back. We will have to be very tactically astute to break them down!
If I will be honest. Rightnow and today for that matter. I am not thinking of even the next Arsenal game away to Everton. Because it is not yet time to me to start thinking about it.
But as of now, I am seriously thinking about Arsenal deadline day of today’s winter transfer window to see how finally it will panned out for us. After which I will switch my thinking to our next Epl Everton game. Which I believe the Gunners will pipe the Toffees to a defeat in the match undoubtedly despite their having a Change of manager just of recent.
Preferably, let us go game by game, game after game and one game at a time.
So hopefully today, Arsenal will succeed to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton after summing their 3rd bid to Brighton to sign the player. But if Brighton still refuse us, hopefully Arsenal will sign alternative Dmf to Caicedo today that will work well for us throughout their 2nd half campaign of the season.