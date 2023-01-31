Preview of Arsenal’s February fixtures – A guaranteed 12 points?

Arsenal Have The Month Of February To Keep Doing What They Do Best: Winning by Darren N

What a dull weekend for Arsenal fans. To be honest, if you’re a Gooner, all you’ve been thinking about is the next Premier League match day and the next Premier League match day, as Arteta has found a way to bring joy to your heart with top-notch performance after top-notch performance in the league.

Arsenal may have a memorable February 2023 in which they have at least 12 points guaranteed in their PL title defense. You’re probably wondering what I mean by “12 points guaranteed.” Arsenal plays Everton on February 4th, Brentford on February 11th, Manchester City on February 15th, Aston Villa on February 18th, and Leicester on February 25th. I’m no prophet, but with how dominant Arsenal is, I see four clear wins and am only unsure what will happen against Man City.

Versus Everton: Arsenal will blow away the Toffees, as they are still warming up to their new boss. Considering how Arsenal are looking forward to going back to winning ways after the FA Cup loss to City this weekend, Everton is meeting Arsenal at a bad time, and they will suffer.

Versus Brentford: This match could be a walkover for the in-form Arsenal. Having met four times, the Gunners have recorded three wins. On a good day, Brentford can’t contain Arsenal.

Versus Aston Villa: Even the stats suggest Villa finds it hard to beat Arsenal. Arsenal has won 26 of the 43 games against Aston Villa, who has six wins, and nine games have ended in draws. Unai Emery’s defensive game will meet its match against Arsenal’s attack.

Versus Leicester: The Foxes have been “poor” this season. Considering how they have performed so far this season, they would need to have undergone a 360-degree turn to deny Arsenal a win.

Against Man City, we will have to wait and see. Anyway, what are your thoughts on Arsenal’s fixtures this February?

