Form Preview of Arsenal’s possible opponents in Womens Champions League Q-F deaw this week

So next week the Arsenal Women will find out who they will be playing in the Womens Champions League Quarter-Final, and there are unlikely to be any easy games left in the competition.

There are 8 teams left in the UWCL and they are all big European sides…..

Out of the 8, though, the 4 seeded sides are Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Wolfsburg, by virtue of them winning their groups, so the Gunners can only draw one of the others.

There are two French teams in the second pot, but we can’t get Lyon as we met them in the Group Stages, but they are certainly a great team having won 4 of the last 5 EWCL titles.

We know how good Chelsea are, but they lost to Barcelona in the 2021 Final, so I’m glad we can’t meet either of them yet either!

So after the seeds and Lyon, the three remaining teams we could face are….

Paris St Germain

They are currently four points behind Lyon in the French Ligue Feminina despite beating them away just before Xmas, so can’t be discounted, although as they lost 3-0 and 1-0 to Chelsea in their Group, we should count ouselves as slight favourites to beat PSG.

Roma

Roma are 8 points clear of Juventus in Serie A and only finished one point behind Wolfsburg in their Group. But they are in this competition for the first time ever, so hopefully their inexperience could work in Arsenal’s favour if they come up against them.

Bayern Munich

The German giants are yet to reach the Champions League Final, despite compatriots Wolfsburg being two times winners. They are currently 8 points behind the Wolverines in the Bundesliga. But again, they can’t be discounted either after being equal on points with Barcelona in the Group Stages and beating them 3-1 in the groups.

So who would you prefer Arsenal to draw out of those three? I think I have a slight preference for getting Roma because of their inexperience, but I do believe that over two legs we could beat any one of them.

What’s your thoughts?

Michelle Maxwell

The quarter-final first leg ties will be staged on 21/22 March 2023 while the second legs will take place a week later. The semi-final first legs will then take place on 22/23 April 2023 with the return legs again being staged the following week.

The 2022/2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League final will be staged at the PSV Stadion, the home of PSV Eindhoven, on 3 June 2023.

