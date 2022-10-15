Preview: Reading v Arsenal Women – Both our centre-backs injured for live Sky game..

Arsenal Women v Reading in 1st WSL game after International break By Michelle

The Gunners are back from International break and begin the month with a trip to face Reading tomorrow, Sunday, October 16th (6.45pm) at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, for their first game back after the break. When Arsenal met Reading last season they secured a 4-0 win, with goals from Jen Beattie, Beth Mead and a Vivianne Miedema

It would seem that Arsenal have had a few more breaks than just the international one, in recent weeks..

Arsenal have Rafaelle Souza on the bench as previously reported for several weeks and it has now been confirmed that the injury to Leah Williamson´s foot (picked up through training with the Lionesses) is going to take several weeks to heal too..

Jonas must seriously be groaning quietly. With 2 of Arsenal´s key centre-backs out of action for several weeks, this may have some impact on Arsenal´s upcoming WSL games but it has also been confirmed that both Souza and Williamson are out of action in the upcoming UEFA European cup games too.. Now that is a headache that I would not be looking forward to resolving..

We´re looking forward to the line-up release from the Arsenal team prior to the Reading game, whilst we already know 2 of Arsenals key players will be resting on the benches,,

Williamson to miss Reading clash; Rafaelle also ‘out for several weeks’

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall to Sky Sports: “Both are foot injuries. Both are expected to be out for several weeks. [We] can’t put an exact time frame on those until they have seen the consultants here. We need to give that a bit of time so we can have a better prognosis”

So who will Arsenal´s line-úp include against Reading on Sunday? With 2 of Arsenal´s heavyweights on the bench through foot injuries? I think Wubben-Moy will definitely play and possibly Jen Beattie for her experience.

“[We] can’t put an exact time frame on those until they have seen the consultants here. We need to give that a bit of time so we can have a better prognosis.”

Arsenal are top of the WSL leaderboard after beating Brighton and Tottenham – both 4-0 – in their opening two games.

They continue their domestic campaign against Reading on Sunday before starting their Champions League campaign next Wednesday against defending champions Lyon.

It shall certainly be an interesting game and to watch Eidevall´s thoughts unfold and pour onto the pitch and see who excels, and who he substitutes, and the ultimate outcome.. I just have a feeling that it will be an ultimate feast in the Gunners favour. Maybe another 4-0? And another clean sheet to make it 9 in a row?

Arsenal Women are having a season on fire after all..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women´ss Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….