Preview: West Ham v Arsenal Women including all transfer ins-and-outs

Preview: West Ham v Arsenal Women including the transfer ins-and-outs by Michelle

Arsenal have a very busy February ahead, kicking off with their Barclays Women’s Super League match away to West Ham at Chigwell Construction Stadium, on Sunday 5th February. Kick-off is at 18:45 UK. Arsenal advised that away tickets for the fixture are sold out and there will be no walk up tickets available on the day for fans.

Arsenal currently sit 3rd in the WSL table, with Manchester United sitting atop and Chelsea in 2nd place. Arsenal still have a game in hand over Chelsea but Manchester City v Arsenal at Academy Stadium on Saturday 11th February, kick-off 12:30PM UK, will bring us back in line with Chelsea in terms of number of games played this season so far. We must also take into consideration that Arsenal & Chelsea have a game in hand over Man United after Man U’s WSL match went ahead while Arsenal and Chelsea’s matches were postponed due to frozen pitches. All very complicated but when you add everything up you can hardly fit a sheet of paper between the top 3 and, as always, every game is important..

West Ham hold 7th position in the WSL table and have lost 1-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Everton in January’s WSL fixtures. They will be looking to get back to winning ways especially as, after facing Arsenal on Sunday, the Hammers will be taking on Chelsea in the Women’s FA Conti Cup semi-finals on Thursday 9th February. Arsenal have also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and face Manchester City at Meadow Park on Wednesday 8th February.

So as Arsenal head to Dagenham to take on West Ham this match is very much a Must Win battle. Arsenal last met West Ham in the Women’s Super League at the end of October last year. Our Gunners beat the Hammers on that occasion, coming from behind to snatch a 3-1 victory with goals from Nobbs, Blackstenius and Maanum. In that match it was Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs coming off the bench in the second half – when captain Kim Little sustained a knee injury that was to keep her side-lined for 2 months – that turned the game around and won Nobbs Player of the Match. Nobbs has since moved onto pastures new with Aston Villa. But Arsenal have a fully replenished armoury ready to take on the Hammers.. See highlights of that match below.

Both teams have been very active in the January transfer window with full details below, therefore both teams will be adjusting to the ins-and-outs across their squad.

Arsenal Women

IN – Fran Stenson (Birmingham, loan ended) Sabrina D’Angelo (Vittsjö GIK, permanent) Gio Quieroz ( Everton, loan ended) Kathrine Kuhl (Nordsjælland, permanent) Victoria Pelova (Ajax, permanent)

OUT – Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa, permanent) Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham, loan)

West Ham Women

IN – Amalie Thestrup (PSV, loan) Anouk Denton (Louisville Cardinals, permanent) Amber Tysiak (Oud-Heverlee Leuven, permanent), Shannon Cooke (Louisiana State University, permanent)

OUT – Grace Garrad (Stabaek, permanent) Claudia Walker (Birmingham, permanent) Alex Hennessey (free agent, permanent) Thea Kyvåg (LSK Kvinner, permanent)

My score prediction is 3-0, taking into account that we were without Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza, due to foot injuries, the last time we met the hammers.

How do you think this match will go? Arsenal Women can’t afford any slip ups if they are to remain jostling for pole position amongst the top 3..

Michelle Maxwell

