Pride and passion has restored my belief in Arsenal’s title chances after massive win at Villa Park

As many of you know I feel that mentality is crucial in sport. by Dan Smith

Talent gets you so far but what separates the good from the great is your strength of mind.

I felt Wednesday night was always going to be a psychological blow to the loser and huge for the winner.

The result in itself was a knock to us, but how we lost couldn’t have been more damaging with our players letting the moment pass them by.

My opinion of the title race has always been that Arsenal are just not mentally strong enough to get over the line.

Some Gooners are very sensitive and precious about my point of view, but it’s not an insult to the Gunners.

It’s simply a reflection of us having a young squad and feeling it’s a step too far.

Whatever happens Mikel Arteta has done a great job this season, improving us as a team and individuals.

It’s also respect towards the standards Pep Guardiola has set, where to be Champions you seem to need 90 plus points and put together a crazy sequence of wins.

Yet, as our manager pointed out in his pre match press conference, the only way you get that know how is by eventually winning and in return having that experience to draw on the next time you are in adversity.

That’s why when we ended our trophy drought in 2014, suddenly another FA Cup followed.

Sir Alex credits the Carling Cup as crucial to the development of Ronaldo and Rooney, simply as it was their first medals.

Man City still cherish their FA Cup win over Stoke as it was their first silverware in 35 years, setting up what was to follow.

That’s why Saturday was huge. Like how we lost in midweek was bigger than the points, how we won at Villa Park was so much more significant than just the short term.

It was crucial for our mentality to be able to respond after a 4-match winless run, but the manner of how we did it couldn’t have gone better in terms of helping our self-belief.

If Man City left the Emirates with a mental edge at the top of the table, then this weekend was our turn to put doubt in their minds.

It was so dramatic, you could even argue that if any doubt had been born out our 3-1 loss, this 4-2 win cured us.

It was that big!

Shakespeare himself couldn’t have written the emotional roller-coaster we went through in Birmingham.

Many (including myself) doubted we had the mental capacity to go to a tricky away ground and cope under must win conditions.

Conceding inside 5 minutes increased my flashbacks to last season when we bottled the race for top 4.

We went in at half time 2-1 down, knowing that while not mathematically a crisis, it would have put further doubts on our ability to handle the pressure and make the scrutiny for the next week unbearable.

Zinchenko, one of the few leaders we have, led by example by equalising. Knowing how to win titles he barely celebrated his first ever Prem goal, running back to the half way line knowing a point wasn’t good enough.

This time our key players didn’t go missing, Odegaard demanding the ball while our press became more aggressive.

There were just too many moments where potentially you could look back on as defining.

On another day Ramsdale’s world class save bounces off the bar and over the line.

Then Jorginho became part of the Arsenal family by shooting from distance, but on another day we don’t get the luck of it bouncing in off the keepers head.

Based on some of his antics at the World Cup some would like the sight of Martinez looking sheepish, even more so when he left his goal open having gone up for a late corner.

Celebrations at full time between players and the away end was recognition of the mental hurdle just cleared.

It got even better later in the afternoon when the Champions missed chances at the City Ground, which added to the narrative that maybe a first title since 2004 is written in the stars?

In our past 4 fixtures we looked mentally weak with players going missing.

It’s only fair I point out when we mentally take huge strides.

When we didn’t show up at Goodison, in the first half vs Brentford or in the second half against City I was critical of what I saw.

When we play with pride and passion my review will be positive.

A Gooner happy when the team plays well, but not when they don’t give 100 per cent .

Crazy concept?

Dan

