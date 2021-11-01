Pride, Pessimism and Prejudice is breeding negativity in Arsenal fans

Why are so many Gooners still so slow to see the clear improvement? And why do some seem relentlessly negative at every opportunity?
by Jon Fox
I have never believed in a ‘one size fits all’ life philosophy, so I wish to explore at least some of the many reasons why so many of our fans are so constantly pessimistic about our team, and why so relatively few are able to see the clear improvement but seem to my mind to actually wallow in their own misery and despair.
I fully accept that some people are simply, by nature, born pessimists and tend to see the wrong in many things far more easily than do those who are optimists. As is well known on JA, I describe myself as a realist, which means being neither pessimistic not optimistic, EXCEPT where the evidence leads me to have an opinion.
We cannot help our nature any more than we can help our skin colour, where we were born, who our parents are or were, our accent, shape, size, etc and should not be pilloried nor singled out for any of these “packaging differences”.
But when a person has a mature brain – and they come in all ages – but still chooses not to follow the evidence in their decision making, that seems to me to be because they have a deep-seated agenda, and in life many of us cling tightly to our agendas, no matter what the weight of evidence saying we are mistaken.
One of my personal agendas, aka prejudices, is to be against much of what the USA does and almost all it stands for and I never wish to visit it, despite knowing a number of agreeable USA citizens personally.
This prejudice of mine predates the Trump regime by several decades and I SIMPLY CANNOT BRING MYSELF TO LIKE SUCH A BRASH AND IMPOLITE SOCIETY, WHERE CONSUMERISM IS SUCH A GOD, when I see the harm that rampant consumerism does to our species and to our planet. I accept this is simply one of my own personal prejudices, but I also believe it to be a rational thought, which I believe with every fibre of my being. This shows me that some prejudices are rational, though it equally does not necessarily mean they are always rational either.
There are plainly many millions of wonderful USA citizens, yet I REFUSE to ever visit that country. So, prejudice, of whatever form, certainly exists and I believe exists in most of us in our various ways.
Who among us is not prejudiced against … Spurs, Chelsea, Man Utd, etc! I suggest strongly that almost all humans are prone to having prejudices against some things in life – indeed, I believe it to be a normal part of our shared human condition. It is not a weakness but a strength to admit the weaknesses that our race almost all share and which make us human and therefore more interesting. Pride, and especially MALE pride, so often prevents us being entirely honest with ourselves.
But I pose this question; can you be prejudiced against something you care deeply for or even love? I believe that you can and that many of us are, in our various relationships with all sorts of things: relatives, life partners, technology, those who believe in demonstrating to save the planet by invading British motorways etc, even if we all agree with the concept of saving the planet from global warming.
How about our employers (who enable us to make a living), our kids, our parents, our football team? Yes, even our own football team, our beloved Arsenal.
CAN ONE BE PREJUDICED AGAINST HOW WE ARE BEING RUN? It seems clear to me that some of us can indeed be prejudiced. I am extremely prejudiced against our owner and not simply because he is a USA citizen, though that certainly makes it worse; A: simply BECAUSE he is American and B: as he also lives thousands of miles from our club and practically never visits, neither knowing nor caring anything for the sport our beloved team plays, let alone our team.
Apart from my personal anti USA bias, these seem to me to be sensible reasons for being prejudiced against Kroenke. Therefore, being prejudiced is sometimes not wrong.
That then is prejudice; so, what else can cause us to fail to see team improvement then! Well, one reason has to be, simply put, dull wits! It is surely a given that not all humans are of equal intelligence and of equal perceptive powers. We are all equally worthwhile – of course we are – but just as some have bigger noses, some smaller, some are taller, some shorter etc, so some have greater wits in seeing things as they really are than others do.
I do not wish to mention any names and indeed I have no way of knowing who among us lacks wits. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT ONLY EACH INDIVIDUAL CAN DECIDE FOR THEMSELF, if they are being honest.
Honesty with oneself and about one’s own lack of certain qualities is a sign of a mature and balanced individual, just as the lack of self-honesty is a sure sign of immaturity. I fully accept that I personally lack many things in personal qualities that I would wish to have and think desirable, but I know that at least recognising that lack, is being honest with oneself, which IMO is always the right way to think.
Patience, or rather the lack of it, is another way that some fans are prepared to be more impatient than others. It is well documented among regulars on JA that I personally believe that in general – and it is a wide generality, admittedly – it is easier to show patience when one has been following our club for many decades, rather than those who began following since Arsene Wenger came, some 25 years ago. That would mean anyone under, say 45 or even 50, would never have truly known what long-term mediocrity for our team has been. You would have needed to be at least 15 before George Graham’s successful years in the late 1980s to experience true long-term mediocrity, even if you began as a very young child. Think about that!
Essentially, the AW glory years and even since when we have still won cups has “spoiled” and skewed expectations for many younger fans. I truly believe that is the case. In the early to mid-seventies, we finished 17th, my friends. HOW MANY YOUNGER FANS EVEN KNOW THAT!
Honesty compels me to admit that the final way – at least the final way I will explore in this article – that I believe that pessimism is bad, is BECAUSE I am not pessimistic, BUT I can still be completely WRONG in my personal opinion that pessimism about Arteta is wrong.
That NEEDS to be said in order to get proper context in this article. Obviously, I do not think I am wrong, or I would not have written this article.
But nothing in this article is more than my firmly held opinion, based upon my own life experiences. I do not believe I am wrong, passionately I do not. But it is entirely possible all the same, that I am wrong in my personal belief that given a fair chance to run the team without enormous online constant criticism, Arteta will come through as a fine and successful manager.
All I have aimed to do in this somewhat unusual piece is to invite some to think more deeply about how we all react to a defeat or subpar performance, or even a run of poor performances.
In reality, how important is football in life’s grander scheme anyway? Are not the great cruelties, wars, Neanderthal attitudes in certain parts of our shared globe, far more important than mere football and Arsenal! And in particular, global warming, which dwarfs ALL other global issues right now. A sense of true perspective is a great healing balm to us all, if we care to use it.
Thanks a lot, to all Gooners who have had the patience to read thus far, and God bless you all!
Jon Fox
Not for me this kind of article ,and Article that was only written to put some Arsenal fans down because they don’t toe the mine he expects everyone should ,written by someone who believes he is never wrong ,so for me an Article I could not read half of without having to stop .
Hopefully my post does not get taken down just because I didn’t like the article as the writer is well known for slagging off article after article so what I said should be fine and nothing personal against Jon but I left school 25 years ago and now I’m a grown adult I dont want to be told what to do .
Thanks for the effort Jonny boy but I would rather read the transfer stories than yours .
Nicely put Dan 👍
Mr Jonfox..
Every football fan mean well for their Team!
We all want Trophies and Progress for our Team!
What else would make you support a Football team?😕🤷
In 2003/2004, We used to be a European powerhouse!
In 1998,99, We used to be an English football Giant!
In 2008 with peak Fabregas and Hleb, We were the most Exciting/Entertaining in the Whole of Europe!
Things have changed for d worse hence some concerned Fans air dier views!
It is really Terrible dat some of you Guys interpret all of these as Negativity! 😒😏
Show me the Football Fan that does not complain about his Struggling team?
I bet fans of Barcelona, Norwich, Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs, etc.. are very civil, Quiet and happy with their team’s performance!😏
Jon, i have to say it is a very condescending article. Everything is about opinion, wether you rate Arteta or not, wether you like Kranky or not. Saying someone is optimistic or pessimistic. Its all opinion END OF. Please challenge opinion and not slag a person off you dont know from Adam and then it remains opinion. Anything else, its an attack on the person. Attacking people should be left too thugs.
Agree with Reggie here
Such a shame your own patience Reggie , did not extend to reading right to the end of my piece.
If you had done, you would have noticed that I SAID PRECISELY THAT THE ABOVE WAS MERELY MY OWN OPINION, AS YOU HAVE JUST AGREED!
Its not about your opinion Jon, its your personal attacks. Your opinion is your opinion.
When people are not on the same page as jon fox, you get personal and that then has nothing to do with opinion. I also dont see any relevance in this article on this site. It has nothing to do with JA at all.
Well I’m almost 40 years old and I’ve seen my fair share of ups and downs, I don’t care if there was long term mediocrity before my time, it’s all about the here and now in modern football… Arsenal is a global brand and makes a killing in merchandise and charges crazy ticket prices to watch a team content on Europa League qualification, I think we fans are all entitled to our opinions whether it upsets others or not regardless of how old we are. We haven’t won a league title since 2004 and made the move to the Emirates to compete with the big boys, yet we’re told to continue to be patient.. there’s only so much patience fans will take! Regarding Mikel Arteta the jury is still well and truly out on him.. we’ve had a nice unbeaten run and hopefully long may it continue but he has far from proven himself.
Yep- what’s personal prejudice got to with all this. So JF dosent like America. He also dosent like Americans. I would remind him we would all be speaking German in the UK if they had not intervened in two world wars.
I would also remind him of his post removing his support for Arteta when It was announced the player would not be leaving the club and would be getting a longer improved contract. Is that no the writer showing his prejudice against a player he dislikes.
Stick to writing about football, this is after all a football site. I’m just surprised this article was actually allowed to be posted.
Phil, Him actually giving a political example should have made this article pulled down by admin, but to comment on his pessimist and optimism points, people will always have different opinions. Being overly negative hasn’t deterred Arsenal fans from supporting the team, but a bad showing will always warrant negativity. Put it this way you have done a bad days job at your office!, Will you be let off for an excellent job the other day? And will your boss be a pessimist for overlooking the good deeds?
Agree with you both.
What seems clear to me is that few, if any, of the above posters bothered reading right through to the end. So my view on a modern day lack of patience is graphically illustrated on this very site.
Did your crystal ball tell you that?
Jon- I read it all through. I just cannot see what you are getting at.
I feel we have every right to be pessimistic about the position we are in.
Let’s see where we are after Citeh on News Years day shall we?
Arteta is still unable to put out a side that controls a full game. Spuds dominated the 2nd half against us, especially after going down to 10 men. It says everything about Leicester away that our GK was by far the man of the match.
A very average Palace side dominated us. An over achieving Brighton made us look so poor.
So we are sitting in 6th place. I’ve never been aware of what trophy is won for being 6th at the end of October after 10 games. Unless of course I have missed something.
This article has more of a place on BBC Radio 4 than any football blog. Far too self-indulgent.
Great article, Jon. Unfortunately, there are many football fans who can’t analyze the games properly, so they can only judge the managers and the players based on their team’s table position
GAI so say your team is 19th in the table and winless and fans turn on the manager.. they aren’t analysing the game properly? Our job as fans is to support and be entertained we aren’t paid to analyze anything, a basic understanding of the game is more than sufficient for a supporter to make his own judgement.. I’ve been an Arsenal supporter for a long time before Arsene Wenger and I don’t sit around analysing tactics stats etc as making a living and supporting my child is far more important but I certainly understand them!
Kev, there are many factors behind a team’s downfall. Look at Spurs’ mess and we can’t solely blame their last ex-manager for the results
All fans basically don’t want their team to lose, but sometimes replacing the manager isn’t the best solution. If the manager isn’t the biggest factor of a losing streak, sacking him will only set the team back
This is why the fans need to analyze the games properly and think about the off-the-field factors, before making any unconstructive comments about the team. They also need to understand that a club owner will always act quickly if his team is under relegation threat, so they don’t need to worry
GAI you can look at it many ways but the buck stops at the manager.. you can’t replace an entire squad and you can’t fire the owner.. if a squad of players aren’t playing for a coach/manager what’s the solution? Look at Chelsea under Lampard, now look at Chelsea under Tuchel is it just a coincidence that the latter Chelsea are much improved? You don’t have to be a tactician to understand sometimes change is good.. some people are lead to believe that Arteta was managing a squad full of league one players, these players are still quality international players maybe not grade A but still better than the last two 8th place finishes and we have also witnessed some dire football to go along with really underwhelming league campaigns. If Mikel Arteta comes good and eventually has the team challenging again I will be first to hold my hands up and admit I got it wrong, and I do hope he does prove me wrong as he’s a likeable character.. but I’ll always speak as I find no matter who it upsets. Everyone will have their own opinions and they are welcome to them who am I or you to say their wrong ?
Kev, Tuchel is an exceptional manager, whereas Lampard is just a noob. Arteta is also a noob, but the way he stabilized the team after the trashing in Manchester shows his great potential/ talent and we shouldn’t have burdened him with negativity
Replacing Arteta with Conte or other manager now will only destroy our rebuilding process, since Conte has never stayed long at a club and I don’t think Edu’s vision matches his. If we need to replace Arteta, we have to replace Edu as well and it can only be done in next summer with Ten Hag/ Overmars available
Everybody has his or her own opinions, yet unconstructive comments will transmit faster than the constructive ones. I think most of your comments are like suggestions, but some people here obviously have personal vendetta against Arteta and only appear when we lose, just to spread more negativity
Well said GAI.
Symptoms as to what historically led us to become an 8th finishing side had to be identified, and corrected.
Personally I believe we should thank our lucky stars that at this point in our history someone like Arteta (whether he stays in situ or not) walked through the door, took stock and came to the obvious conclusion that in his opinion the side he took on was simply NOT GOOD ENOUGH and had stagnated, becoming well passed it’s sell by date (oh, but of course we could barely sell any of them …….. a clue there).
Such was the neglect of previous years, a quick fix was never an option. It was going to take time, and now the evidence seems to point to us edging forward.
Rather like the opposition constantly carping about the government of the day “this is rubbish, that’s rubbish”.
Can I ask what you would do in this position???
Conte this, Conte that – he probably wouldn’t touch with a barge pole the problems Arteta initially walked into and had to wade through.
You’re right GAI. Simply referring to the last two years finishes when shortcomings had clearly been identified, and now got to work on, is so very blinkered.
This is the “no more excuses year”, right now it could be very much worse.
Thanks AJ. I just wanna remind Arteta’s detractors that Kroenke won’t stand still if we have another losing streak
Kroenke has a huge court appearance in January.
Settling out of court could cost him as much as 1 Billion USD, whereas found against in court could cost up to ten times that.
He could be tempted to sell up.
Great info. My only criticisms of him are his lack of supervision and the leniency culture
Aside from those aspects, I applaud his guts for trying something new by hiring inexperienced manager and technical director
GAI. Do you still maintain that if we aren’t in the top 6 in January, Arteta should be replaced ?
Yes Stephanie. But I think Kroenke might only sack Arteta and Edu if he can hire the better ones
Defeat is 100% acceptable to myself and all reasonable fans, when beaten by a better team on the day. What real fans dont accept is headless, planless and hopeless performances that result is defeat.
I for one am very positive at the moment. The manager and players have shown what they are capable of when they work together.
I expect no less than a top 4 finish and/or a cup at the end of the season no excuses. Wouldn’t you agree Jon?
I agree with that.
I agree that no one size fits all supporters. But the one thing that does unite us is that we all want Arsenal back on top.
Just one observation – folks can take it as they wish. I have never read of any poster taking a break from this site because there is too much positivity from other posters. I’ve known many, including myself, who have stayed away for awhile because the negativity has felt toxic.
But most come back because we love Arsenal and the Gooner community. If you are a glass half empty kind of fan, all I ask is that you consider the drain that constant negativity is having on some fellow Gooners, let alone yourself.
Thanks for the article Jon.
That was a brave topic Jon. I wouldn’t have tackled it because I’d end up tied in knots as it is too deep for me.
Your prejudice against Americans is sad really and I’m sure you suffer as a result of it. You’re tarring them all with the same brush and you know that you are doing it but seemingly can’t stop. It’s more like an addiction.
I understood- I think – your motive for writing it was because of the pessimism that is so frequently shown when there are blips in the team’s progress and doom and gloom prevails and moods fray. There are those that convince themselves that the worst will happen and when it doesn’t, still find a reason to blame Arteta in some way.
I think there is an element that your viewpoint on life and the importance- or not – of certain things like winning a match becomes generally speaking less important due to the passing years. The climate crisis and the fate of the Afghan people are more important to me than a weak showing against Palace. This age thing and creeps up on most of us. Hence I’ve been more patient with the last 22 months of Arteta than I was with Emery who was an experienced manager at a high level.
However, I can only speak for myself, because I’m sure there are others who are oldies that don’t share my views. We are definitely not all wired the same.
Jon, I’ve seen you be pessimistic plenty of times. The line between pessimism and realism seems to be exclusively defined by you, and anyone who falls into the former category is heavily scrutinized by yourself. You talk about America being an impolite society, then I urge you to take a moment longer before you post some of your replies to fellow JA members. We are all guilty of moments of impoliteness, and cruelty, but it’s also our responsibility to check our emotions sometimes, as you explain in the article. That is not exclusive just to people you deem as pessimists. I commend you for touching on this topic, and I do actually agree that pessimism has very much infected many aspects of our lives. It’s a challenging time in human history and the consequences of our decisions now will be felt for a long time, so I can understand where the overwhelming feeling comes from at times. Yes, Arsenal is not the most important thing on the planet, but even during moments of happiness, as well as frustration, it does provide a nice escape. I enjoy conversing with ppl on this site, even the ones I strongly disagree with. We’re millions in numbers so of course we all have so many diff opinions. Thanks again for writing.
Well said RSH!
RSH, Thanks for the thoughtful and honest reply. It was always my intention to try to reach fans like you who can think more deeply than others, and many on this very thread, are obviously unwilling to do.
What some do not even now seem to realise is that in my life, morality and honesty – even brutal honesty and esp to myself, more than many will ever know BTW- are infinitely more important than AFC, important though the club is to me.
I do not live my whole life and being through our club, as some seem to but that is the individual choice of us all.
Being tenth in the PREM, as we were last week is not and will never be a cause for a deep personal depression in my life. BUT THE TALIBANS BEHAVIOUR IS!
I do feel unusual among keen fans for that reason but cannot make apologies for being as I am.
NEITHER CAN ANYONE ELSE ON JA. We all march to the sound of our own individual drumbeat and that must be the way it should remain.
That some are uninterested in my humanitarian concerns was always obvious to me and I of course knew I would be attacked.
BUT STANDING UP FOR WHAT I SINCERELY BELIEVE, HAS BEEN AND WILL ALWAYS BE MY RAISON D’ETRE IN LIFE.
Pure rubbish from someone with a largely insular view of club and country…to think that one could make such rash generalizations about those within the fanbase who don’t drink the same Kool-Aid is actually quite disturbing…I’m neither too prideful nor so overtly pessimistic that I can’t make logically-deduced observations about all issues Arsenal-related…furthermore, your prejudicial leanings are your cross to bear, as they play no role whatsoever in my personal assessment process, so you would be wise to spend a little more time in quiet contemplation and a little less time standing at the pulpit trying to point your now crooked finger of blame…to be frank, you’ve actually provided those who might have a reasonable axe to grind with your usual age over substance argument, as you’ve reduced yourself to a slightly more cerebral version of the old man on the porch, swinging his fists and spewing out old school expletives at anyone your junior…good luck with that
substance argument, WITH AMPLE AMMUNITION, as you’ve…
Jon, good to see a promised article appearing in JA.
Your opinions are well known on here, some are positive and some negative.
What I always find with your observations and thoughts, is the need to challenge how you view others who disagree with those said views.
Be it players, fellow contributors, or even admin themselves, not many of us have escaped your acid reply… if it’s not what you want to read.
Of course, the written word can be misconstrued by the reader, as others have done with my thoughts…. but it is the incessant way that you rebuff any other thought than your own, as not being worthy, that causes friction.
The fact that you and I (plus many others on JA) have supported The Arsenal for a long time, means nothing with regard to our club today… there is not one single thing that we could quote from today, that is the same as when we first started supporting back in the 50’s.
PRIDE? We were proud to support a club that had tradition, morals, a board that ensured the club would always be admired for it’s integrity away from the pitch, if the results on it weren’t good… we didn’t care, because we supported the club.
Times are different today.
PESSIMISM? After the wonder years (doesn’t matter how long) of AW and GG, the words of the kronkie family, the sell out of the old board, the promises never fulfilled… of course pessimism sets in.
In “the old days” such talk was never done, we were The Arsenal and what we saw was what we got…. and we were happy not to be taken for idiots!!!
PREJUDICE? You admit that you are prejudiced, so why berate others who are?
It’s all about opinions, simply because we are not the manager, the player, on the “board”, or the owner.
What we ALL ARE, however, is passionate Gooners and that’s what we all tend to forget when arguing about club matters.
Finally Jon, your thoughts regarding longevity being a factor in how opinions should be “graded”… no relevance whatsoever when judging a football match!!!
WHY?
Because the game has evolved beyond recognition as to when we were watching and playing.
Enjoyed the article and hope you took something from my reply.
well now, how very sad , that, a large number of replies are light years away from the actual message contained within this fine and fresh article.a white tornado has just blown through the halls of the justarsenal building !.no cobweb left unturned,the stale air has been firmly shown the door.i dont know if the people that are knocking this article are doing so because JON FOX is the author , or, if the article, in some way, goes above them.maybe there is another reason for such lack of understanding.but it does not come as any surprise, at least, to me , that the comments are mostly negative.please guys and gals, read this article once more and see does it make sense the second time around.there is a message contained within this article, that,i think we could all follow. oh, and always remember, football, is only a game, after all.be happy.well done JON FOX, more of the same , please.