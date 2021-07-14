Prime Minister vows hefty fines for social media platforms following Bukayo Saka abuse

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man United pair Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were all the subject of vile racist abuse after England lost in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally taken a stand.

The social media platforms have gotten away scot-free over the actions of their users in recent years, but that is no longer set to be the case, according to Johnson.

Boris claims that he has threatened fines up to 10% of the companies global incomes if they fail to clamp down on the disgusting behaviour of it’s users, as well as calling on further repercussions to the users who attempt to abuse people also, including banning those found guilty of being banned from attending football matches also.

“Last night I met representatives of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and I made it absolutely clear to them that we will legislate to address this problem in the Online Harms Bill,” The PM told Parliament yesterday(via SkySports).

“And unless they get hate and racism off their platforms, they will face fines amounting to 10 per cent of their global revenues – we all know they have the technology to do it.”

“I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night,” he added.

“So what we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match.

“No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses.”

Bukayo Saka was largely celebrated for his guile, attitude and heart throughout the tournament, only to end up having the final kick of the competition as our side were defeated on penalties at the final hurdle, and all that love went out the window for many who decided to turn on the 19 year-old and send vile and racist messages to our young star.

Boris’s actions are way too late in reality, as this legislation should have been brought in after the first instances, and not simply because those players were representing their country at a major tournament.

We won’t be happy until this is clamped down on completely, allowing players and humans alike to live without the thought that they could come in for disgusting abuse through no fault of their own.

Patrick