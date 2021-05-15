‘Prime position’ – Coveted midfielder believed to favour Arsenal on one condition

Nigel Winterburn has claimed that Arsenal would be at the head of the queue for Martin Odegaard this summer, but only if Mikel Arteta is confirmed as staying.

All fingers point to the Spanish manager retaining his role in North London despite the club being on course to miss out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

While there is nothing official to say he will be sacked, the element of doubt has to remain considering the club’s position, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock if the decision was taken to remove Arteta, and Winterburn believes his extended stay could prove vital in our bid to keep Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian international joined the club on loan from Real Madrid in January, and has earned a regular starting spot in the team.

It remains to be seen whether he can be afforded the same opportunity back with the Spanish giants, which could well lead to the midfielder to consider his future away from the club, and Winterburn claims Arsenal could be top of his considerations.

“Arsenal would be in prime position,” Winterburn told Goal. “He’s been here [and] he knows what the club is like.

“He probably wants assurances that Arteta is going to be in charge because he wouldn’t want to sign for a different manager.

“He’s usually in the team and he’s shown enough. He’s a link up player, he’s very neat and tidy on the ball and we need creative players in around that area.

“I would think there will be other clubs looking at him as well, if he becomes available.”

Would Odegaard prioritise his happiness and regular playing time at this point in his career, or would Champions League football be high on his wishlist next term?

Patrick