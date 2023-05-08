“Probably man of the match” Jermaine Defoe hails new Arsenal signing

Jorginho moved to Arsenal in the January transfer window as a cut-price alternative to Moises Caicedo as Arsenal targeted a midfielder.

Fans were not so excited that their team signed another old player from Chelsea after their mixed experience with David Luiz and Willian before now.

Jorginho had much to prove, and the Euro 2020 winner is beginning to show why he is a good signing.

In the match against Newcastle United, he started ahead of Thomas Partey and was one of Arsenal’s best players on the day.

The Euro 2020 winner’s performance often goes unnoticed, but former striker Jermain Defoe was impressed with how he performed in that game and praised him afterwards.

He said on the BBC:

“He was fantastic today. Probably man of the match. I think that sort of performance goes under the radar a bit and people don’t really appreciate that sort of performance,” Defoe said.

“It wasn’t just playing sideways and backwards either. It was being effective with your passes, passing with a purpose. When you look at the stats, energy levels, distance covered. I thought he was really really good and he’s a key player who’s got his chance and he’s definitely taken it.”

Jorginho has had mostly good days when he steps on the pitch in our colours and the midfielder is proving Mikel Arteta right in the decision to bring him to the club.

We expect him to stay in form next season, which will benefit us in all the competitions we play.

