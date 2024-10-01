Professional Arsenal dispatch PSG with comfortable 2-0 win

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against PSG this evening, claiming their first Champions League victory of the season.

The Gunners knew they had to start fast against a strong opponent like PSG, and they did just that, with Bukayo Saka firing the first warning shot of the match.

Arsenal continued to dominate the game and were rewarded with the opener when Kai Havertz headed home a superb Leandro Trossard cross.

PSG had chances to equalise, but they failed to capitalise, and they paid for it when Saka floated in a brilliant free kick to score Arsenal’s second goal.

At this point, Arsenal had total control of the game, leaving PSG stunned in the first half.

PSG appeared devoid of ideas for much of the match, and both teams headed into the break with Arsenal firmly in the lead.

In the second half, Arsenal looked the more likely to extend their lead, and PSG had their goalkeeper to thank for making at least one crucial save.

However, the Parisians soon enjoyed a sustained period of possession and appeared capable of getting something from it. Despite this, nothing materialised, and Arsenal continued pressing for a third goal to seal the victory.

PSG had some late spells of possession, but they failed to make anything of it. Arsenal’s players can be proud of their performance tonight.