Professional Arsenal dispatch PSG with comfortable 2-0 win

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against PSG this evening, claiming their first Champions League victory of the season.
The Gunners knew they had to start fast against a strong opponent like PSG, and they did just that, with Bukayo Saka firing the first warning shot of the match.
Arsenal continued to dominate the game and were rewarded with the opener when Kai Havertz headed home a superb Leandro Trossard cross.
PSG had chances to equalise, but they failed to capitalise, and they paid for it when Saka floated in a brilliant free kick to score Arsenal’s second goal.
At this point, Arsenal had total control of the game, leaving PSG stunned in the first half.
PSG appeared devoid of ideas for much of the match, and both teams headed into the break with Arsenal firmly in the lead.
In the second half, Arsenal looked the more likely to extend their lead, and PSG had their goalkeeper to thank for making at least one crucial save.
However, the Parisians soon enjoyed a sustained period of possession and appeared capable of getting something from it. Despite this, nothing materialised, and Arsenal continued pressing for a third goal to seal the victory.
PSG had some late spells of possession, but they failed to make anything of it. Arsenal’s players can be proud of their performance tonight.
Men do the job, and let the boys try. This is the Artetaball this season.
a very controlled performance. The team and Arteta are showing more maturity this season. Every player knows his role and what I like most is that there is no place for any dead weight in this team.
COYG!!!
GREAT WIN
So proud of you boys
Fantastic Evening
Except for a very few half chances, we kept a very talented but young and inexperienced PSG at bay. Pretty comfortable night and probably with a little more composure, from a player, who needs to get some composure, it could have been even more comfortable. Move on to Southampton now and tuck this one away. Lets hope Timber is ok because he is looking a class act.
Wonderful performance by the boys…Timber is a beast…wow just wow…i also have to admit that i was wrong about Kai…what a shift he put in…brilliant…long may it continue…and Trossard what a little genius he is…im feeling more confident about this season with each game…COYG
The Boys deed their job. They seem to have gained vital experience and also learnt from last season. Considering the quality of players PSG has our Boys did a professional job today. Well done Boys. Our defense gradually becoming difficult to break down in Europe.
I hope Timber injury not serious we can’t afford to lose him and White for Saturday match. Also good to see Merino given some minutes.
What quality ?
Without Dembele ?
What if we played the PSG that had Mbappe + Neymar + Messi
There was no quality in that PSG that we played
The one Wenger played still had better quality with them Cavani and the rest
Why bring up Messi and Neymar?
PSG were still bad with Mbappe/Neymar/Messi though.
This is a young PSG team and I thought their potential today was pretty clear.
The ball hitting Raya’s goal was a close shave, but the first half was a great watch and I’m chuffed that they ALL looked so solid and worked in unison – that was the key factor to me
Calafiori needs to be composed when defending
We’ll see more of him but nothing special about Merino
Jesus is going rustier, couldn’t complete simple things – more game time
Trossard wants to confirm what he initially said when he came to Arsenal: “that he actually prefers playing in the middle, in the attacking midfield”
I still think we have more of a presence with Partey in the DM role, but Rice works
Saliba & Timber are our only Defenders that i trust one-on-one, they’re our “intelligent” defenders
Calm down on Merino. Literally no pre-season and first turn out and you expect fireworks lol. One could see he was growing into the game winning balls and decent defensively.
This is how to play in the UCL since there are no more easy games. Very pleased with the discipline. Also I like the way the referee and the VAR conducted themselves.
We got the result even though the 2nd half was a bit tough. I’m not sure how I feel about Calafiori, he’s pushing his luck at this point. Thankfully the champions league referees don’t hate us.
Yup absolutely spot on. He needs to calm down like l posted at least the Ref and VAR had a good game overall.
Bringing the EPL game plan and executing it well in CL is the highlight for me.
The team is giving me more assurance. Dispatching PSG back with ease isn’t as easy as we saw. Good job Arteta and the boys.
Very little to worry about, gameplay executed to perfection. Calafiori brings a lot of unpredictability to our attack. Arteta still needs to work on refining some of the defensive aspects of his game it seems though. And shoutout to Kiwior who quietly did his business very effectively tonight. Thomas, fantastic today as well and Kai, I am sorry I ever said bad things about you when we bought you. Totally made me look like a full clown. Fantastic bit of business.
Solid performance. Very impressed with Calafiori, he’s like the court jester.
Stand out win. You only have to beat what’s in front of you and clearly the two clubs are at different stages of their development with Arsenal ready to go for the big prizes and PSG with a lot of work to do.