Progress or plateau? Arsenal’s 2024–25 season raises some big questions

As the 2024–25 season draws to a close, Arsenal once again find themselves in familiar territory – close to the Premier League summit, yet staring at another season without silverware. For the last few years under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been in the title conversation, but proximity doesn’t equal progress.

Last season (2023–24), Arsenal finished second with 89 points—matching their highest tally in the Emirates era—and pushed Manchester City to the final day. They boasted the best defence in the league and showed mental resilience missing in previous campaigns. So what’s changed in 2024–25?

What’s improved?

The squad is tactically richer and more adaptable. Declan Rice has continued to be a colossal presence in midfield, and Kai Havertz—after an uncertain first year—has truly settled, adding goals and link-up play. Bukayo Saka has hit another level, and William Saliba continues to anchor one of the most disciplined back lines in Europe.

The Champions League journey also deserves credit. Reaching the semi-finals this year marked genuine European progress, a clear sign Arsenal are maturing on the biggest stage.

What’s regressed?

In short: clinical edge and consistency. Despite improvements on paper, Arsenal have dropped points in too many winnable games – especially against mid-table opposition. The 0-0 at Brentford, the collapse at Wolves, and that sluggish defeat to Villa at home in March all felt like moments that real champions navigate differently.

Up front, the striker issue remains unsolved. Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries and form. Eddie Nketiah hasn’t made the leap. Havertz is effective, but not a natural No. 9. While Saka and Martinelli contribute, the lack of a 20+ goal centre-forward is the difference between contenders and champions, in my opinion.

What must change for 2025–26?

Arsenal need to sign a clinical striker. If this summer doesn’t bring in an elite finisher – think Viktor Gyökeres, Joshua Zirkzee, or Alexander Isak – Arsenal risk plateauing.

Mentality in key fixtures. Arteta’s men have now gone three years finishing second or close. The hunger is there, but title-winning sides kill off tight games. That killer instinct remains elusive.

Squad depth with genuine quality. Injuries to Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey exposed thinness in key areas. Arsenal need high-level backups, not just warm bodies.

Arteta deserves credit. This team is tactically intelligent, defensively elite, and growing in stature across Europe. But Arsenal fans know that beautiful football means little without trophies. Especially those who remember 2004 when the club ended the Premier League campaign as champions, without a single defeat – with a record of 26 wins and 12 draws.

If Arsenal don’t get it absolutely right this summer, 2025–26 risks being another season of what-ifs. And this club, steeped in history, deserves more than that, as do the supporters..

I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments Gooners!

Michelle M

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.