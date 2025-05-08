Progress or plateau? Arsenal’s 2024–25 season raises some big questions

As the 2024–25 season draws to a close, Arsenal once again find themselves in familiar territory – close to the Premier League summit, yet staring at another season without silverware. For the last few years under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been in the title conversation, but proximity doesn’t equal progress.
Last season (2023–24), Arsenal finished second with 89 points—matching their highest tally in the Emirates era—and pushed Manchester City to the final day. They boasted the best defence in the league and showed mental resilience missing in previous campaigns. So what’s changed in 2024–25?
What’s improved?
The squad is tactically richer and more adaptable. Declan Rice has continued to be a colossal presence in midfield, and Kai Havertz—after an uncertain first year—has truly settled, adding goals and link-up play. Bukayo Saka has hit another level, and William Saliba continues to anchor one of the most disciplined back lines in Europe.
The Champions League journey also deserves credit. Reaching the semi-finals this year marked genuine European progress, a clear sign Arsenal are maturing on the biggest stage.
What’s regressed?
In short: clinical edge and consistency. Despite improvements on paper, Arsenal have dropped points in too many winnable games – especially against mid-table opposition. The 0-0 at Brentford, the collapse at Wolves, and that sluggish defeat to Villa at home in March all felt like moments that real champions navigate differently.
Up front, the striker issue remains unsolved. Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries and form. Eddie Nketiah hasn’t made the leap. Havertz is effective, but not a natural No. 9. While Saka and Martinelli contribute, the lack of a 20+ goal centre-forward is the difference between contenders and champions, in my opinion.
What must change for 2025–26?
Arsenal need to sign a clinical striker. If this summer doesn’t bring in an elite finisher – think Viktor Gyökeres, Joshua Zirkzee, or Alexander Isak – Arsenal risk plateauing.
Mentality in key fixtures. Arteta’s men have now gone three years finishing second or close. The hunger is there, but title-winning sides kill off tight games. That killer instinct remains elusive.
Squad depth with genuine quality. Injuries to Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey exposed thinness in key areas. Arsenal need high-level backups, not just warm bodies.
Arteta deserves credit. This team is tactically intelligent, defensively elite, and growing in stature across Europe. But Arsenal fans know that beautiful football means little without trophies. Especially those who remember 2004 when the club ended the Premier League campaign as champions, without a single defeat – with a record of 26 wins and 12 draws.
If Arsenal don’t get it absolutely right this summer, 2025–26 risks being another season of what-ifs. And this club, steeped in history, deserves more than that, as do the supporters..
I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments Gooners!
Michelle M
_________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…
I think there might be some copy-paste errors from last year in the article (nketiah and “clinical” zirkzee”). Not too mention I don’t think saka gone up a level (arguably due to injury of course), and saliba has arguably gone very slightly backwards. Kind of suggests plateau to me 😂
In all seriousness, I think only Gabriel and arguably Raya have maybe improved a little (was going to say rice as well, but it’s only recently he’s really looked *better* than last year imo – though last year he was great anyway), and having timber fit has made a real difference – he’s class. We also have two highly promising youngsters coming through, who have both contributed. Aside from that, I think most players have maintained or regressed, tbh.
Oh, Saka has definitely gone up a level. Before that injury, he was on course to break the assist record. Up until then, he was arguably the most in form attacker in Europe bar Salah.In terms of mentality and consistency, I think he has also matured. He seems more aggressive than before and is developing that bit of arrogance that all superstars have.
Saliba has made more errors this season but I don’t think he has regressed. In fact, there’s one aspect of his game that has improved-He’s taking more responsibility on the ball. So many times this season I’ve seen him carry the ball through midfield from the back. This is something he never used to do.
Great points. I see what you mean though I’m not sure if I agree on saka – point about his output before injury is well taken, though. Maybe I’m too influenced by fluctuations after his injury, which has upset his season imo.
I definitely do see what you mean about saliba, though (now you mention it). He can’t allow himself to become error prone, though – otherwise it’s one step forward, two steps back. Could be we see a spurt next season, though, if he can put it all together.
In my opinion we have regressed this season in terms of the quality of our football and our League position as i do not believe we shall maintain our second position.The main reason for our failure is the lack of balance in our squad ,for example 4 /5 nominal left backs and not one senior central striker.Fans can point to our unfortunate run of injuries ,but the imbalance is there for all to see.The question is who is accountable for such a fundamental error of judgement?
Grandad,
A lot of what you say I agree with. The team has been screaming out for a genuine number 9 for three seasons now.
I know that the team have scored plenty of goals over the past three seasons, but that said I just think that in the tight 1-0 or 2-1 games for instance, we miss a clinical finisher.
And another thing that I think that holds us back is Arteta’s insistence on playing square pegs in round holes. While I see the the value in versatile players, you can’t tell me that playing players in their natural positions more often than not, isn’t going to get more consistent level’s of performance.
And your question on who is accountable for such a fundamental error of judgement?. Well I think a lot of us know the answer to that don’t we. 😉👍
Grandad,
agree with you on most
LB situation has gone from nothing to a lot but a the start we were short. Tomi long term injury, Cali in and out with injury, Zin was why everyone shouted about strengthen that side.
MLS has come on the scene and been brilliant for us.
Timber has switched to RB as BW has been injured.
my prob this season is that we have become to predictable and samey . i wont shout about injuries as it happens to all clubs so that cant be used as excuses
when all fit, it will be interesting to see who stays and who goes.
Joshua Zirzkee! WTF!!! 😂
Nketiah is past tense.
Super Strikers – Gyokeres, Oshimen and Isak.
I would say plateau at best; we have not really pushed further than last year, and fallen a bit further behind (points) than last year.
Also, most concerning to me is the tactics; lack of plan B and too much rinse and repeat.
This may explain, in part, why we have dropped so many points from draws to losses or from a win and 3 points to a draw and dropping 2 points. Teams have sussed the inverted tactic, and have sussed how to counter Arteta’s style; and Arteta has no answer.
It is more than a “top Striker,” it is a change in tactics by Arteta to actually use the strengths of the striker.
What is the point of Isak or Gyrokeres if Arteta has them playing like Jesus and Havertz? Dropping deep for buildup, all over the field, not taking a position to finish off a chance, but instead used for possession.
Interesting to see the players brought in, and interesting to see if there is a tactical change or the same stale Artetaball.
Regression but with reasoning and a light at the end of tunnel. No matter what anyone says injuries have had a massive say in our season. I also think this season has shown us who is up to the task and who isn’t. I believe that Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel,Rice and Saka are all pivot moving forwards. The combination of MLS and Calafiori are enough at left back and same with White at rb. Havertz has a massive role to play still and quite frankly would be starting ahead of Odegaard given his current form. That leaves us still with 4 positions with ? Against them. Any decent cf and lw will instantly make us a better side. A Odegaard upgrade and good dm even if it’s a Partey extension and I would be confident of ending our barren run
How about a good old fashioned poll Martin ?
Used have them over the years .
Arteta in or Arteta out .
Dan Kit,
Wash your mouth out, you can’t say things like that around here. 🤣😂😉👍
Derek,
DK can say what he likes and it would be interesting to see the outcome. if they ran a poll
It’s difficult to judge whether we have improved,plateaued or regressed because of the injuries we’ve had. I don’t think we have consistently had our best players available.
Many football fans thought Liverpool had regressed last season when they finished third but apparently they had not. They just had to deal with a lot of injuries(and Salah’s absence) last season. With fewer injury issues and a more consistent lineup, they are back where they were.
We still have pretty much the same squad that finished with 89 points last season. Even if we assume we have plateaued, it shouldn’t take much to improve on that. All we need are signings that will elevate the quality of the squad and add depth.
In my opinion we have regressed this season and there are a couple of reasons why I think it’s down to Arteta, but I can’t ignore the main reason for the regression, which to me is down to the injuries.The last time Liverpool suffered similar injury situation, they failed to make top 4 under Klop, think that was 2 seasons ago with Arsenal, City, Man U, and Newcastle qualifying for CL. Now ask yourself why a dominant team like Liverpool the previous seasons failed to make top 4?
We can’t just completely ignore certain facts weather we’re for or against Arteta. As someone who tries to be fair, honest and balanced in my praise and criticism, I think Mikel has done a fine job this season though not with the results we and even himself wanted at the start of the the season.
Just saw this on sky to help back my thoughts and this is coming from a neutral body. “In a campaign where Man Utd and Spurs – who have endured a similar number of injury setbacks, yet sit in the Premier League’s bottom half, while Man City and Chelsea have settled for top-five battles with their injuries – Arsenal actually managed to stay on their same level.”
This is what that table looks like:
1st Liverpool 14
2nd Arsenal 27
3rd Man City 18
4th Newcastle 17
5th Chelsea 17
6th N Forest 10
7th Aston Villa 21
8th Bournemouth 9
9th Brentford 12
10th Brighton 22
11th Fulham 9
12th Crystal Palace 14
13th Wolves 13
14th Everton 11
15th Man Utd. 20
16th Spurs 22
17th West Ham 6
18th Ipswich 19
19th Leicester 13
20th South’n 10
Maybe without the injuries we would be number 1 in the PL (in my opinion we would have won the PL if Liverpool had the same injury crisis we had or if we had the same as them) and would have made it through to CL final. Reality is that we have fallen short and we can’t ignore the main reason for this also while analyzing. In spite of my doubts in Arteta, I still have enough faith in him to win at least the PL for my dear club. I am disappointed and sad now, but I know that the players and coaches has what it takes to deliver the trophies from what I’ve seen thus far, and with the addition of at least a top striker next season we will be in a better position to deliver.
Just to add and reiterate a little. Remind yourself what happened to Newcastle last season with their injuries and CL football? Liverpool also 2 seasons ago failed to make top 4. In a league as competitive as the PL, Mikel has done quite a job to keep us number 2. We have the right to demand better but let’s do that with fairness.
There’s always an excuse with Arsenal. Every season. There will be a new batch next season at this rate too
So should we ignore facts because they don’t support a negative narrative.
Easiest thing for you to say. Facts are the way things happened. I’m not happy with our present situation, neither am I blind to reasonable impediments.
We have 100% gone backwards in the league. We have 100% plateaud in domestic cups ( which is hard because we have been dire for 5 years) We have 100% done better in CL but bombed out when it started getting warm. We haven’t still looked like winning anything.
And before we start blaming injuries. We lost to a really poor utd team in the FA cup. And to Newcastle in the caribou cup with a virtually fully fit first team, pretty easily.
Don’t forget we bossed Real Madrid over 2 legs, no one mentioned injuries until we lost to PSG and Bournmouth.
Funny how when we win very little mention of injuries, but when we lose it is either the 1st or 2nd excuse; depends how the ref and VAR did in the match.
That’s not true at Durand that no one mentioned injuries and you know it. A lot mentioned it as a course of concern before the tie and so many of us were happy and proud the team got past Madrid even with the injuries. We don’t have to twist things to soothe our narrative do we?
I think he meant, injuries didn’t play a part in the wins but they did in the losses.
Or at least it was by some.
I don’t think we have regressed but we definitely haven’t progressed either more like stagnated and let one or two other teams catch up. Had mancity not dropped form when they did, we would be 3rd on the log now and would be worried about those coming up the table (Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea). The reason for this is not the injuries, it was our recruitment this season. We brought in a merino and calafiori, calafiori improved us as we needed cover for zinny, merino on the other hand we didn’t need and he surely didn’t improve squad both up front and in midfield, then there is sterling which boils my blood anytime I remember he is in our team. He added nothing to us, a total waste, that money would have been better used to keep Nelson who I see as a player very close to the skill and level of Desire Doue.
Arteta should be given one more no half a season, if by January next year we aren’t top of the table and flying high in all competitions, then he should be ask to step down, and if he buys us any ex mancity, ex Chelsea players and rejects then we fans should demand he leaves before the window shuts.
All 3.
Progress: We have learnt to be like Tony Pulis’s Stoke relying on set pieces. I suppose this is our plan B.
Plateau: MA has not learnt how to rotate his squad or tactics. Still uses square pegs in round holes. Plan B cannot be the only plan and become Plan A. This is creating injuries. He has his favourites. He is still trying to micro-manage.
Regression: Predictable & boring to watch. Too much emphasis on slow possession based football rather than incisive football and flexible tactics (For example using the pace of Martinelli or having an overlapping fullback like Tierney). Too defensive minded and not taking risks which are necessary in certain games.
Plateau and maybe the end of the Arteta era honestly. His signings have been poor the attack is honestly awful. Havertz the only player not in single digit goals is shocking. The football so boring too. It’s actually sad that we played so fast 1st half of PSG yesterday and then you scratch your head wondering where that enthusiasm has been all season! Very close to being done with Mikel. If we get more bad transfers I will be done. No striker AND lw we will win nothing again
Guess you didn’t see the enthusiasm too against Real Madrid at home. Critics are allowed, I criticize Arteta too, even Pep gets his too, a lot this season for a man who’s won everything for City, but I’m all for fair and balanced criticism.
1. lack of enough players quality
2. poor team rotation
For me are main issues