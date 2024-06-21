Progressive Viktor Gyokeres stats make him look perfect for Arsenal

If I were calling the shots at Arsenal, I’d willingly pay £80–90 million to bring Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium.

Most Gooners aren’t worried about Arsenal’s striking next season due to Kai Havertz’s excellent end of season form. Even so, adding another source for goals other than the German international may take nothing from our game.

We may after all be better off fighting for them all — the Premier League, the Champions League, and the domestic cups — with two reliable centre forwards.

Victor Gyokeres has received a lot of attention, but his rapid development over the past few seasons, as you’ll see below, convinces me he’ll be a hit at the Emirates.

His league stats:

2023-24: 34 games, 33 goals, 11 assists

2022–23: 50 games, 22 goals, 12 assists

2021-22: 47 games, 18 goals, 5 assists

2020-21: 34 games, 5 goals, 1 assist

It is worth noting that he’s only been at Sporting CP for one season (2023–24), but what he is doing—in all competitions, he has 43 goals and 15 assists,is even more mind-blowing than what Goncalo Ramos did at Benfica before going to PSG or Darwin Núñez did at Benfica before going to Liverpool.

The young striker is a Swedish talent who can make the big boys in Europe spend at least £80 million to recruit him.

Reports over the past few months suggest that Arsenal have shown interest in him, which could make us regret not signing him and watching him excel elsewhere.

Sam P

