Project Restart gets a boost as no new player or staff tests positive

In a major boost to Premier League’s restart plans, the latest round of coronavirus testing has come back with no new player or staff testing positive to the virus, reports TalkSport.

The Premier League has been conducting a series of testing on players and staff at clubs that would be involved with their team when the campaign restarts next month.

The latest round of testing is the fourth and 1,130 players and staff were tested in the different Premier League teams.

The results all came out negative despite the fact that teams have started contact training.

This would be a major boost to the competition’s organisers and they would hope that would reassure scared players and managers that they are relatively safe to resume training and for the competition to get back underway.

The Premier League released a statement to that effect which reads:

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

“Of these, zero have tested positive.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

Mikel Arteta has been getting his players ready for their big game against Manchester City on the 17th of next month and he will hope that his team can get a shock win in that encounter.