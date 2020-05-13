Project Restart hits yet another roadblock with talks of permission for an extension

Project Restart has encountered yet another roadblock as it has just been revealed that the Premier League might have to apply to UEFA for an extension on when they intend to make their eventual decision on finishing the season, reports the Mail.

UEFA had given a May 25 deadline for leagues across Europe to submit their plans for the conclusion of their league season.

The French, Belgian and Dutch leagues have cancelled their campaigns while the German league is on course to get underway this weekend.

However, the Premier League is still struggling to reach an agreement on the best date for this campaign to resume.

The organisers have already slated June 12 as the date for normal fixtures to resume as they look to conclude this campaign on sporting merit, however, there hasn’t been an agreement among the parties on several proposals.

Some of the biggest roadblocks at the moment include whether games should be played on neutral grounds and player safety.

If the Premier League cannot agree with each other between now and May 25, they might have to ask for an extension from UEFA which should be granted since the UK Government said football can only get underway behind closed doors from the start of next month.