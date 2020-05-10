Project Restart suffers another setback as top police chief calls for it to be delayed

In a blow to the Premier League’s bid to get restarted, a top police chief has urged them to delay the restart of the campaign over safety fears.

The Premier League is targeting a restart next month when the government has given them the go-ahead.

However, there have been significant setbacks in their bid to return to action. Teams and even players are rejecting a return to action next month over fears that they could become infected with the coronavirus.

The Premier League is proposing the use of neutral venues to complete the season and one of the venues that have been targeted is Aston Villa’s home in the Midlands.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson has become the latest individual to call for the restart to be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He admitted that he understood the clamour for football to return, however, he claimed that there would be cases of fans breaching the Government’s social distancing rules.

He said per the Sun: “I understand people want to see football resume but safety must come first.

“I can’t see how matches could take place without significant risks.

“What happens if thousands of fans turn up? How could the police enforce social distancing? How could they keep rival groups apart?

“Even if fans did not turn up, the police would have to be on hand in case they did.

“My officers are doing important work looking after the public and need to concentrate on that.”