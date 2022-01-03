Promising Arsenal youngster recalled from loan and sent to Hibernian

Arsenal youngster recalled from loan spell

Arsenal’s 20-year-old center back Harry Clarke has been recalled from his loan spell at Scottish Premier League side Ross County.

The defender will now make a fresh start at Hibernian for the remainder of the season.

After impressing at Victoria Park, the youngster attracted a lot of attention from several clubs. Arsenal have now recalled him, and he will be immediately moved out to Hibs.

It is clearly a step up for the Ipswich born man, who will now play for the fifth-placed team in the league instead 10th placed and relegation threatened Ross County.

In the first half of the campaign, Clarke was a regular fixture in Malky Mackay’s side, making 17 appearances, scoring an impressing three goals and assisting two.

Clarke, although is naturally a center back, was often used as a right back. Manager Mackay admits that the Arsenal youngster has improved at his time with The Staggies.

Arsenal youngster Harry Clarke has been named Ross County’s Player of the Month for October. pic.twitter.com/ECp0rBHrct — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 4, 2021

“I hope his time here was enjoyable,” the County boss told the BBC.

“Although we are disappointed to be losing Harry, I would like to thank him for his contribution in the last six months and I think he has become an even more rounded player in that time.”

Clarke is developing just fine and the staff at London Colney will be very pleased by him. Let’s see how much he grows come the summer 2022.

Who knows, he may become a squad player for Arsenal’s first team.

Yash Bisht