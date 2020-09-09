Promising young Gunner leaves Arsenal for a move to League One

Promising Arsenal youngster, Tyreece John-Jules has moved on loan to Doncaster Rovers for the rest of the season as confirmed on the club’s official website.

The forward is highly-rated at the Emirates and he has been training with the club’s first team before now.

He was on the bench against Leeds United in the FA Cup last season and against Liverpool in the Community Shield in this campaign.

He spent last season in the English third tier too as he played seven times on loan at Lincoln City.

He netted one time for the Imps and he will return to the same competition this time, hoping to score even more goals.

He has been part of the Arsenal setup since he was eight and he scored a goal for the senior side in their mid-season friendly against Al-Nasr Dubai SC last year.

His fine form for Arsenal youth sides before moving out on loan last season saw him score 8 times in 13 games for the Under 18s and the Under 23s.

He will look at the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock as inspiration is his bid to break into the Arsenal first-team, his performance in this loan spell will be important in achieving that goal.