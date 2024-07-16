Promising youngster signs new professional deal at Arsenal

One of Arsenal’s most promising youngsters, Alexei Rojas, has signed his first professional deal with the club.

Arsenal is known for nurturing some of the world’s finest young talents and has a strong tradition of promoting players from their youth academy to the senior team, with notable examples like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

The club maintains this culture of development, and signing a professional deal is a significant step for any player progressing through their system. According to Arsenal Media, Rojas has now taken this important step.

The England-born teenager has been a key player in Arsenal’s youth teams over the years and is eager to become the club’s number one goalkeeper in the future.

While Arsenal currently has strong options in goal, Rojas will back himself to break into the first team if he continues to develop and reaches his full potential.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the most competitive academies in the world and getting a chance to sign a pro deal means Rojas is a top talent, and we wish him the best of luck in the coming years.

