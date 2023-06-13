Promoted side keen on making a bid for highly-rated Arsenal youngster

Promoted side interested in landing the services of Arsenal youngster

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to sign the young Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy, according to a report.

The defender has been loaned out on a number of occasions in the past few seasons and has impressed wherever he has moved.

The 19-year-old already has 41 Championship appearances under his belt, while also boasting 17 in England’s third tier.

While those number might not be shiny in the grand scheme of things, it is certainly a good enough achievement from a player still in his teens.

We've seen some profiles before on this popular player but let's have a brief butchers at Brooke Norton-Cuffy given the media links to #SWFC. If interest becomes serious will likely do a standalone in more detail. 🦉Top volume ball carrying wingback, tricky with both feet. pic.twitter.com/5MR2KvwIat — Owls Analytics (@AnalyticsOwls) June 12, 2023

A loan move will certainly make a lot of sense. With Arsenal trying to bolster the right back slot, letting go of Norton-Cuffy, where he can play week in and week out, can be massive for the development of the player.

The report stated that there has been no talk between Wednesday and the Gunners, but that is expected to change in the coming weeks.

Right now, Arsenal have just one senior right back in their ranks, Takehiro Tomiyasu. Even though Benjamin White played most of the 2022/23 campaign on the flanks, Mikel Arteta certainly does not see the Englishman as the ideal fit for that role.

I know he's already done a loan at championship level. But one more could help Maybe offer Brooke Norton-cuffy on loan to Leicester as part of castagne deal Just a thought — saxon71 (@stuafc71) June 12, 2023

That is why there has been interest in Ivan Fresneda and more recently Timothy Castagne. If Arsenal acquire one more body in that department this summer, moving out Norton-Cuffy on a temporary basis will make a lot of sense.

It will be interesting to see whether Wednesday formalize their interest In the form of an official offer. IF they decide against doing it, the Hale End graduate will still have a good amount of clubs circling around him.

Yash Bisht

