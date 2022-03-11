Proof that Mikel Arteta certainly is the Real Deal

Arsenal have been as good as the best of the rest. by John Mayor

Having seen a lot of articles about Arsenal’s form so far this season, some of them positive and others negative, I thought I would do my own piece about how good Arsenal has been this so far.

An article on here at justarsenal.com stated how Arsenal has been the epl form team in the past ten games. Other posts tell us about how great Arteta has been this season, but these articles are not short of detractors who would have us know that we aren’t doing so great. Some would tell us how terrible a coach Arteta is.

This is not a post about how great Arteta is or how bad Arsenal has been. Neither am I playing devil’s advocate, however being an ardent Arsenal fan that takes a look at the EPL everyday, like I am sure many supporters do, and an astounding fact just jumped right at me from the table.

This is something I haven’t seen anyone post on this site, either in a published article or the comments sections. Actually, I have not heard any one of my mates, who are mostly Arsenal fans, talk about it and it’s simply mind blowing. It is a testament to far this club has come in the last few months and how great a job our young coach has done. I must tell you I am not an Arteta fan and not a critic either, rather I am mostly indifferent about him as sometimes I feel he hasn’t done quite enough, and other times I am totally impressed by him.

So here is it, since the first three games of the season which Arsenal lost, Arsenal as gathered forty-eight points over a 23 games period which is the same points as Liverpool within the same period, and just five points less than Liverpool which made us the second-best team in the league over a 22 games period.

Over the same period of time, we have conceded exactly the same number of goals as Liverpool did which is just two goals higher that of City.

During that same period only three clubs scored more goals than Arsenal.

MY OPINION.

Arsenal has improved greatly this season compared to past seasons, but unlike those past seasons, we hardly lose points to so called lower teams, some of which we call our bogey teams which are always stealing points from us.

Our away form has improved so much that we have one of the best away forms in the league over a ten games period.

Finally, Arteta achieved all these feats, so he is the real deal.

John Mayor

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Are Arsenal worthy of a Top Four finish?

