“Proper team” Paul Merson impressed with Arsenal performance against Leverkusen

Paul Merson has expressed his admiration for Arsenal following their hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates. The result ensured Arsenal’s progression and represented a strong response after a disappointing display in the first leg in Germany.

The Gunners approached the match knowing they had to improve significantly, and while the performance was not without its challenges, they ultimately delivered when it mattered most. On a night when other Premier League sides struggled in European competition, Arsenal demonstrated composure and determination to secure the required result.

Merson Praises Arsenal’s Performance

As quoted by Sky Sports, Merson said: “Arsenal played very well at times.

“They are just rolling…

“I don’t want to say ‘machine’ because it is disrespectful, but this is a machine that can do everything. They are a proper team.”

His remarks underline the growing belief that Arsenal have developed into a well-balanced and highly effective side, capable of adapting to different challenges while maintaining a consistent level of performance.

Focus Turns to Upcoming Challenges

With significant objectives still to achieve this season, Arsenal must maintain their momentum and avoid complacency. The victory over Leverkusen not only secured progression but also served as an important test of character, proving that the team can respond positively under pressure.

Having come close to defeat in the first leg, Arsenal used this second opportunity to correct their mistakes and deliver a disciplined performance. The result will provide confidence as they prepare for a demanding run of fixtures, including the upcoming Carabao Cup final.

There are many difficult matches still to come, and maintaining this level of focus will be essential if Arsenal are to achieve their ambitions. Their latest performance suggests they are well equipped to handle the challenges ahead, combining resilience with quality as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.