Proposed Barcelona and Inter Milan player swap could be great news for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal is set to be handed a boost in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with fresh reports claiming that Inter Milan will ask Barcelona for a swap deal when they make their move for Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona has made a move for Martinez a priority in the next transfer window as they see the Argentinean as the heir to Luis Suarez.

Inter, however, are keen to hold on to their best talent as they look to make a return to the top of Italian football.

The Blaguaranas had made Arsenal’s Aubameyang as their plan B while Inter has made the Gabon striker their top target should they lose Martinez to Barcelona.

However, if recent news from Italy is to be believed, then Arsenal chances of keeping hold of their captain have increased substantially.

The report in Gazzetta.it claims that Inter Milan will ask Barcelona to add Antoine Greizmann in any deal they offer for Martinez.

The Frenchman has struggled to partner Lionel Messi in the Barcelona attack and he could be sacrificed for Martinez with the Spaniard’s also working on bringing back Neymar.

Should this swap deal succeed, then Aubameyang could see his two biggest suitors fall by the wayside and his options narrow significantly.

This will no doubt be welcome news for Mikel Arteta who has made it very clear that he wants Aubameyang to stay at the Emirates for the next few years.