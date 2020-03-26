Pros & Cons: Should Arsenal move for Barca defender?

Arsenal are linked with a move to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona this summer, but would it be wise?

There is no doubt about the ability that the 26 year-old defender possesses, but there is huge question marks over his ability to stay fit.

According to Soccerway the player has been sidelined at least 14 times dating back to May 2013 with a range of thigh, knee, hamstring and foot injuries, which will not read well for any fellow Arsenal fans who have grown too accustomed to our better players sidelined for long spells.

Another huge negative about this potential deal is the supposed £50+ Million fee being mooted about.

William Saliba would most likely be unhappy with the signing of Umtiti also, with David Luiz said to be in line for a new contract which will likely see him retain his key role in the Gunners defence. Saliba will be keen to stamp his authority on a first-team role, and would likely be limited to action should the Barca star make the jump.

The stats tell you that the Catalan club’s results are strongly improved when comparing the matches he has featured in, against those he missed, but the huge fee paired with his string of injuries leads me to strongly oppose any move for Umtiti, especially given our track record for injury-prone players in the last decade or so.

It remains unclear whether Barca will look to cash-in amidst all the injuries of Umtiti, or whether his performances are enough to warrant his extended stay.

Would you be happy to see Umtiti become Arsenal’s most expensive defender? Should his injury record put Arteta off the scent? Will Saliba command a first-team role next term?

Patrick