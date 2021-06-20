Prospective Arsenal move heralded as potential ‘best deal in years’

Noel Whelan has claimed that Arsenal’s move to tie Kieran Tieran down to a new five-year deal could be our best deal for some time.

The Scottish left-back has been one of our most consistent performers since joining the club from Celtic in the summer of 2019, and is claimed to be signing a new deal with the club.

Tierney still has three years remaining on the five-year deal he signed when joining, but the club appear to be determined to extend his stay with the club, whilst possibly deterring any potential bids in the near-future.

Noel Whelan claims that the move could go down as one of the best pieces of business that the club has done ‘in years’, and I can’t help but agree.

“He’s been fantastic all the way through his Arsenal career,” Whelan told the Football Insider.

“That long-term offer is a no brainer. He still an exciting young player and he has so many good years ahead of him.

“It could be the best Arsenal deal in years.

“There is no worry there. That’s a given. He’s one of the best left backs in the country.

“It took him a bit of time to settle in at Arsenal but now he’s there you can see what he brings.

“The quality, the passing and getting forward. He’s got that defending side of it too, he’s the full package for a left back.

“Scotland have always brought in great wingbacks and having him fit again is only a boost for them.”

With all eyes on Euro 2020 at present, it could well be shrewd timing to tie him down on new terms ahead of potential interest in his signature, and assuming he will not renege after supposedly agreeing to the deal, we look to have tied one of the best left-backs in world football down for the foreseeable future.

Patrick