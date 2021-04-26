Prospective new owner teams up with Arsenal legends to oust Kroenke

Daniel Ek has boosted his bid to end Stan Kroenke’s ownership of Arsenal by enlisting the support of three of the club’s legends.

The Spotify founder and CEO revealed on Twitter last week that he was a boyhood Arsenal fan and would like to buy the club from Kroenke.

The American has been unpopular with the supporters for a long time now, but his decision to join the suspended European Super League seems to be the final straw for most of them.

They have been protesting that he sells and leaves the club and they are insisting that happens.

Ek is hoping to take advantage of the fans’ fury to succeed in his takeover bid and has enlisted the support of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira, according to ITV.

One thing Arsenal fans have been looking for is to be represented at the boardroom level and Ek seems to understand that and wants the ex-Arsenal players to be a part of the setup when he buys the club.

The report says he is preparing an official bid which could be made in the next few days and it is set to be in the region of £1.8bn.