Proud Gooner! Miedema: “I’m really happy with the reception I got from the Arsenal (Women) fans”

Arsenal Women went head-to-head with WSL title rivals, Manchester City Women, in their first game of the WSL 2024-25 season yesterday. A hard-fought battle saw both teams walk away with one point each, as the final score was 2-2. Man City goals: Jess Park and Vivianne Miedema. Arsenal goals: Frida Maanum & Beth Mead.

Netherlands international Miedema, who is the all-time WSL highest scorer, as well as the Netherlands top goalscorer (across the men’s and women’s team), spent seven years with Arsenal but was allowed to leave the club when her contract expired this summer, much to Gooners disbelief, dismay and total horror. Our beloved Miedema then decided to stay in the UK and move to our WSL title rivals, Manchester City Women, on a FREE TRANSFER.

Yesterday (Sunday 22nd September) was the first time Miedema had been back to the Emirates, and she was returning in the sky blue shirt of the Cityzens. Prior to the match there was much stupid talk on various Arsenal Women fan forums about Booing our Arsenal legend but, thankfully, love prevailed and Miedema was met with respectful applause. That made me Proud to be a Gooner!

Miedema was destined to score a goal, with Ellen White saying pre-match that “it was written in the stars!”. Miedema did indeed score Man City’s equalizer in the first half, taking both teams into the break at 1-1. It was fortunate for Miedema, and City, that her strike took a heavy deflection off our Arsenal defender, Laia Codina, to hit the back of the net but she notably did not celebrate her goal.

“I’m not really a big celebration person anyway,” Miedema told Sky Sports after the game.“You saw a bit of emotion but that’s normal. Besides that, be respectful to the [Arsenal] fans that supported me for the last seven years as well.

“Me coming back here today was a big thing. I’m really happy with the reception I got from the Arsenal fans,” she added. “The most important thing today was to start the season well with the new team. It’s always nice to get off that zero again and get a goal.”

Remember when Alessia Russo joined The Arsenal last summer, from Manchester United? The United fans Booed every time Alessia was on the ball at the Emirates, which was absolutely awful and hugely disprespectful.

Well done Gooners! I’m very proud to be one of you! Respect!

PS: the icing on the cake of course was when Viv’s partner, and former Arsenal teammate, Beth Mead, scored Arsenal Women’s equalizer, after a Jess Park goal, taking our Gunners to 2-2 and taking at least one point from a hard-fought game.

Your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….