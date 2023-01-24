“Proved me and plenty of others wrong.” Arsenal man changes Chris Sutton’s mind

Chris Sutton has unashamedly admitted that Eddie Nketiah has proved him wrong after he completely wrote off the Englishman.

Nketiah has been second-fiddle to Gabriel Jesus for much of the season. When the Brazilian was injured at the World Cup, Sutton and other pundits insisted Nketiah could not replace the ex-Manchester City man.

However, the Hale End Academy graduate has done more than enough and Arsenal is not even eager to have Jesus back anymore.

On Sunday, the striker scored a brace against Manchester United to show he truly is the real deal and Sutton admits he was wrong.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“Nketiah has proved me and plenty of others wrong.

“He’s 23 and with the support of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli, he’s used this rare run of Premier League starts to his advantage. That’s what young players have to do: grab the opportunity with both hands and don’t let go.”

Not just Sutton, even some Arsenal fans did not believe Nketiah was good enough to lead the line at the club.

We are pleasantly surprised now that the striker is in great shape and continues to do well on our books, which means when Jesus returns, we will have two quality strikers to choose from.

