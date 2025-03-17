PSG and Juventus could spoil Arsenal’s plans for in-form striker

Arsenal are in contention to sign Victor Osimhen at the end of the season, and their supporters believe the Nigerian striker has given the club every reason to make the move happen.

Osimhen first gained recognition for his impressive performances in France before making a significant impact in Italy, where he won the Serie A title and finished as the league’s top scorer. This season, he is continuing to impress on loan at Galatasaray in Türkiye, further enhancing his reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in world football.

There is little doubt that Osimhen is among the finest forwards in the game today, and he could potentially end the current campaign with another league title and Golden Boot to his name. His consistent goal-scoring ability and physical presence make him a highly sought-after player, and Arsenal have been monitoring him for some time as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The Gunners have long been in need of a clinical striker, and Osimhen’s profile fits their requirements perfectly. Given their ongoing search for a reliable goal scorer, it would not be surprising to see Arsenal make a formal approach for his signature in the summer transfer window.

However, acquiring Osimhen will not be a straightforward task. A report by Tuttomercatoweb states that several elite European clubs are also interested in securing his services. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been named as two of the main contenders for his signature, with both clubs considering him a prime candidate to lead their respective attacks next season.

For Arsenal, signing a striker of Osimhen’s calibre would represent a major statement of intent. If they are serious about competing for major honours, now is the time to act decisively and make a strong attempt to bring him to the Emirates.