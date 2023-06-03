PSG becomes interested in yet another Arsenal player

While PSG is said to be monitoring the contract situation of William Saliba at Arsenal, there are also reports suggesting that the French club is interested in a move for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel’s performances have earned him recognition as one of the top defenders in the league, making him an attractive prospect for top clubs in Europe.

According to Goal.com, PSG is targeting Gabriel as they seek to strengthen their defensive options in Paris.

PSG certainly possesses the financial resources to attract high-profile players, which could be a cause for concern for Arsenal.

However, the report suggests that Gabriel himself has no interest in leaving Arsenal. He is settled at the club and does not currently see himself departing from Mikel Arteta’s team.

Ultimately, the player’s desires and Arsenal’s stance on any potential transfer will play a significant role in determining whether PSG’s reported interest in Gabriel translates into concrete negotiations.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one of the most important players at the Emirates and we simply cannot lose him now, so the club must work to ensure PSG does not have their way.

We probably should offer him a new deal and secure his long-term future against any club that will want to steal him from us.

As long as he says he is happy in London, we probably do not have any reason to fear.

