PSG boss Pochettino looking to gazump Arsenal with improved offer

Paris Saint-Germain are linked with an offer for Ben White, who Arsenal are claimed to have bid for of late.
The England defender is currently at the European Championships as the Three Lions look to secure their place in the knockout rounds when they take on Czech Republic tomorrow night.
White may be a little distracted however with strong claims that the Gunners are interested in acquiring his signature, and that could become further complicated should PSG get involved.
The Daily Star(via the Express) claims that a £50 Million bid is being lined up to beat Arsenal to the 23 year-old’s signature, £10 Million more than is believed to have been offered by the North London club thus far.
We were claimed to be considering an improved offer for the Brighton star, but we could well be forced to consider other options if the French giants blow us out of the water with a big offer.
Leeds attempted to buy White 12 months ago after a thoroughly impressive season with the club on loan, in which they helped the Whites to earn a place in the Premier League, but his stock has only continued to rise with his performances over the past year.
I’m in the seemingly minority who would be happy with signing white and think it kinda makes sense but not at the expense of our priorities RB DM CM CAM. He is ball playing cb, can play DM and rb too, so he can step in when our decimated by the afcon but more importantly he is quicker than our current cbs bar possibly saliba which is important if we want to play a high line and not be vulnerable to counters.
In:GK Onana RB Tyler Adams CB White LB Van Aanholt DM Kessie CM Lokonga CAM maddison St Silva/Edouard
Nice list O3 – I too want White if we have more funds than we suspect. My wishlist has EVERY name that you have (imagine a Kessie/Partey midfield!) until the strikers (I dont rate Silva at the price and would prefer Isak or even Yeremchuk at Gent). I will add other impossible options while we are dreaming – Camavinga, Locatelli,, Lamptey, Fekir, Aouar!
👍 Yes we are allowed to dream without losing a sense of reality, although it seems to trigger fellow fans as seen bellow.
White is a good carrier of the ball. He will improve our defence and could also play as a DM. Get it done Arsenal!
