PSG boss Pochettino looking to gazump Arsenal with improved offer

Paris Saint-Germain are linked with an offer for Ben White, who Arsenal are claimed to have bid for of late.

The England defender is currently at the European Championships as the Three Lions look to secure their place in the knockout rounds when they take on Czech Republic tomorrow night.

White may be a little distracted however with strong claims that the Gunners are interested in acquiring his signature, and that could become further complicated should PSG get involved.

The Daily Star(via the Express) claims that a £50 Million bid is being lined up to beat Arsenal to the 23 year-old’s signature, £10 Million more than is believed to have been offered by the North London club thus far.

We were claimed to be considering an improved offer for the Brighton star, but we could well be forced to consider other options if the French giants blow us out of the water with a big offer.

Leeds attempted to buy White 12 months ago after a thoroughly impressive season with the club on loan, in which they helped the Whites to earn a place in the Premier League, but his stock has only continued to rise with his performances over the past year.

Patrick