PSG challenging Arsenal for the signature of 31-goal striker

In red-hot form, Viktor Gyökeres is becoming increasingly hard for Arsenal to overlook, potentially emerging as their next goal-scoring machine. The striker has been in exceptional form this season, registering an impressive 31 goals for Sporting Club across all competitions. Despite joining Sporting Club from Coventry only in the summer, he has quickly become their leading scorer.

Initially considered an alternative option if Arsenal fails to secure Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney, Gyokeres’ outstanding performances have elevated him to a crucial target on Arsenal’s shortlist. Mikel Arteta’s team is now viewed as a serious contender for his signature. However, reports from Team Talk suggest that securing Gyokeres might pose a challenge for Arsenal, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is also interested in acquiring him.

With PSG in need of a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to depart at the end of the season, they are actively seeking a quality addition to their squad. The French club has expressed interest in both Gyokeres and Osimhen, setting the stage for a potential duel with Arsenal to strengthen their respective teams.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres has been fantastic, and most Arsenal fans would be delighted to see him in our colours next season.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…