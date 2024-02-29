PSG could be the club Arsenal should worry about in the race for a Serie A hotshot

Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the most in-form strikers globally, showcasing brilliant performances since his return from the AFCON.

Arsenal has been monitoring Osimhen since last season, and it appears the Gunners may have to decide between him and Ivan Toney at the end of this season.

Based on their 2024 form alone, Osimhen is having a superior season at Napoli, making him a potentially exciting addition for Arsenal supporters.

However, Arsenal is not the sole contender for Osimhen, and his impressive form has attracted interest from several clubs. Calciomercato has identified Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a significant rival that Arsenal must be wary of, suggesting that Osimhen’s dreams of playing in the Premier League might face competition from a potential move to PSG, especially if Kylian Mbappe departs the French side.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been too hot to ignore, and if his streak continues until the end of the season, we might have to pick him over Toney, and that will mean spending a lot of money on his signature, because PSG will be willing to splash the cash as well.

