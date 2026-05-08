PSG could spoil Arsenal’s plans for coveted Premier League attacker

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a summer move for Anthony Gordon, but the Gunners are facing increasing competition in the race to secure the winger’s signature ahead of next season. The Gunners are believed to admire the Newcastle United star, although several other major European sides are also monitoring his situation closely.

Gordon has developed into one of the most impressive attacking players in Europe over the last few seasons, with his performances continuing to attract widespread attention. The England international has become one of Newcastle’s most important players and remains a key figure within the squad as the club looks to build on its recent progress.

Competition Growing For Gordon Signature

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of its leading players, and Gordon is regarded as one of the most valuable members of the team. However, interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs is creating a difficult situation for the Magpies as the transfer window approaches.

Liverpool has maintained a long-standing interest in signing the winger and continues to monitor his progress closely. Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move as they search for additional attacking quality ahead of next season.

According to Team Talk, Paris Saint-Germain have now entered the race and are showing strong interest in bringing Gordon to France. The report states that the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to do everything possible to secure his signature during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal Could Offer More Playing Time

Despite Paris Saint-Germain’s strong interest, Arsenal may still believe they hold an advantage in negotiations because of the potential role they could offer the winger. The Gunners are reportedly confident they can convince Gordon that he would become a regular starter if he moved to the Emirates.

Competition for places at Paris Saint-Germain is extremely intense, which could make consistent playing time less certain for the Englishman. Arsenal may therefore attempt to use the promise of a central role within their squad as a key factor in their pursuit of the Newcastle winger this summer.