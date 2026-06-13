PSG has opened the door to cash in on Arsenal’s target

Bradley Barcola is on Arsenal’s radar, and PSG are now prepared to sell the attacker, according to L’Equipe. The French international has emerged as a player of interest for the Gunners as they continue assessing ways to strengthen their options in the final third ahead of the new season.

Barcola has been one of PSG’s most important players over the last few seasons, with the club making efforts to ensure he receives sufficient playing time despite the intense competition for places. His development has been closely monitored, and his contributions have helped maintain PSG’s high standards domestically and in Europe.

PSG soften their stance

The attacker has enjoyed a decorated spell in Paris, winning each of the last two Champions League titles. However, he has not always been a guaranteed starter, with several established stars also competing for regular places in the starting line-up.

That level of competition has made it increasingly difficult for Barcola to secure a consistent role, and the report suggests PSG are now willing to sanction his departure. Although they had previously wanted to retain him at all costs, their position has softened, and they would consider selling him for the right fee.

Arsenal monitor the situation

Arsenal are understood to be interested in the winger as they continue to evaluate potential changes within their attacking department. The Gunners are reportedly preparing to cash in on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, a move that could create space for a new option on the left flank.

Barcola could welcome the opportunity to establish himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left winger if a transfer materialises. A prominent role at the Emirates may appeal to a player seeking greater consistency in starts and responsibility within a leading side.

The Frenchman’s quality and experience at the highest level could make him an attractive addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Should Arsenal decide to pursue a deal, Barcola may provide the attacking threat required to help the club compete for even more trophies in the coming seasons.

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