PSG hatches plan to sign Arsenal target before the transfer window closes

Arsenal has made Eduardo Camavinga one of their transfer targets in this window as they look to bolster their squad.

The 18-year-old Frenchman is one of the more exciting young prospects in European football and he will be out of a contract at the end of this season.

He has refused to sign a new deal with Rennes and they would be wise to cash in on him now.

Arsenal has been adding new players to their squad in this transfer window and they could move for him before it closes.

However, they are not the only club chasing a move for him with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, also looking to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Le10Sport says the Parisians remain keen to make him their player before the transfer window closes.

They also know that Rennes is playing hardball over his signature at the moment.

They plan to make an offer for him just before the transfer window closes so that Rennes will have no choice but to accept it.

While PSG plays the waiting game, Arsenal would be smart to make a move for him now with an attractive offer to Rennes.

  1. fairfan says:
    August 10, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    If we can get him on loan and see deal why not?
    We lost Sanchez Ramsey Ozil Mustafi and Socritis for zilch while blocking the teams development unnecessarily for 3 years.
    The same is now true with
    Auba Laca Xhaka Bellerin Kola Torreira
    Soares Willian Mavropanos while over pricing Nketiah Niles and Nelson.
    Sell.
    Xhaka 13m
    Bellerin 10m.
    Torreira 7 m
    Lacazette 12m
    Willock 20m
    AMN 15m.
    Nketiah 12m
    Mavropanos 4m
    Kolasinac Soares Willian Elneny free
    +10m subsidize wages.
    Total sales 83m

    Buy
    White 50m Lokonga 17m Tavares 8m
    Onana 12m Aarons 12m. Bissouma 25m
    Loan. Odegaard.
    Salaries savings 10m
    So for a net spend of just 31 mill
    we can get all the deadwood off the books and
    really speed up the rebuild.

    Leno Runarsson (Till Jan) Onana
    Aarons Chambers Soares
    White Gabriel Holding Mari
    Tierney Tavares
    Partey Bissouma
    Lokonga (Loan player 2)
    Nelson, Odegaard (loan) ESR Saka Azeez
    Pepe Martinelli Balogun Aubameyang

