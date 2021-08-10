PSG hatches plan to sign Arsenal target before the transfer window closes

Arsenal has made Eduardo Camavinga one of their transfer targets in this window as they look to bolster their squad.

The 18-year-old Frenchman is one of the more exciting young prospects in European football and he will be out of a contract at the end of this season.

He has refused to sign a new deal with Rennes and they would be wise to cash in on him now.

Arsenal has been adding new players to their squad in this transfer window and they could move for him before it closes.

However, they are not the only club chasing a move for him with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, also looking to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Le10Sport says the Parisians remain keen to make him their player before the transfer window closes.

They also know that Rennes is playing hardball over his signature at the moment.

They plan to make an offer for him just before the transfer window closes so that Rennes will have no choice but to accept it.

While PSG plays the waiting game, Arsenal would be smart to make a move for him now with an attractive offer to Rennes.