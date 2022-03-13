PSG is prepared to cash in on Arsenal target this summer

Arsenal could finally land Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer as the former Liverpool midfielder struggles for form at PSG.

He joined the Ligue 1 side as a free agent in the summer and had been hopeful of becoming a key member of their squad.

However, the Champions League winner is now part of a star-studded dressing room and he has had to deal with being just a squad member.

His limited number of playing chances are all new to him and the midfielder is looking for a way out.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol claimed earlier that the midfielder will be happy to play for the Gunners.

This revelation made room for several reports to link him with a January return to the Premier League with the Gunners.

That never happened, and he stayed in Paris, but the Gunners have another chance to sign him.

L’Equipe says PSG is now prepared to cash in on the former Newcastle United man.

They have just been eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid and they will offload some of their players, including the Dutchman.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum has experience in winning the Premier League and the Champions League, which will be valuable to Arsenal if he moves to the Emirates.

However, we have several budding young midfielders now, signing him could affect their development.

The only reason he would swap Paris for London is for more playing time, and it might cost too much to give him that.