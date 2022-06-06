PSG joins Arsenal considering a move for Ligue 1 star

PSG has turned their attention towards signing Lens’ Seko Fofana, weeks after Emmanuel Petit recommended him to Arsenal.

The former Gunner urged Mikel Arteta’s side to add the midfielder to their squad, according to The Sun.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will follow his advice, but they are now facing competition from PSG.

Todofichajes claims the Ligue 1 champions wanted to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, but Real Madrid is leading the race for the signature of the AS Monaco man.

They have now turned their attention towards adding the Lens midfielder to their squad and will move for him before this transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta has his shortlist of transfer targets and the Spaniard will very likely focus on it when he wants to make player purchases this summer.

The former midfielder has probably run the rule over Fofana and will know if the France-born Ivorian fits his team’s style of play.

If the 27-year-old is a priority target, we might move for him, but PSG is serious competition and they have the money to back their interest in any player they want to sign.

It would be interesting to see if both clubs will table a bid for him before this transfer window closes.