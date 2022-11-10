PSG joins Arsenal in race for signature of Chelsea man

PSG is set to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as he nears becoming a free agent.

Footmercato covered Arsenal’s interest in the World Cup winner last month as Mikel Arteta seeks more quality players.

Kante has yet to agree to a new deal with Chelsea, which has opened the door for the midfielder to join another club.

Arsenal will do well with his experience, however, they might struggle to sign him with PSG named as one of his admirers.

A report from Sport Bild on Twitter claims the Parisians also retain an interest in his signature.

It remains unclear if Kante wants to leave the Premier League, but PSG has the money to attract any player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kante has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons and he will bring a lot of experience and quality to our team.

However, he is no longer young and has been injury-prone recently, this should stop us from adding him to our squad.

It makes little sense to bring him in and he will struggle to get on the field because of the time he spends on the treatment table.

