PSG joins Arsenal in the race for a Brazilian talent

Arsenal is reportedly monitoring Corinthians teenager Gabriel Moscardo, but faces competition for his signature. The 18-year-old Brazilian attracted serious interest from Chelsea in the summer, but he opted to stay with Corinthians, feeling it was too early to make a move.
As Moscardo continues to impress with his performances, more clubs have entered the race for his signature. While Arsenal is keen on adding him to their squad, a report from ESPN Brasil suggests that Paris Saint-Germain has joined the race, posing a potential challenge for the Gunners.
PSG, being one of the top clubs in Europe with substantial financial resources, could present a formidable alternative for Moscardo. The report highlights that PSG, under manager Luis Enrique, has a track record of trusting young players with first-team opportunities, which may influence Moscardo’s decision in favour of the Parisian club over a move to Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Moscardo is spoilt for choice now and we have to present the best offer to win the race for his signature.
He would want to join a club that can hand him first-team chances immediately. Can we do that?
If we cannot, it becomes tricky to convince him to join us in North London.
Word in the South Arsenal has made contact with Douglass Luiz connection, maybe just testing the waters?
If truly Aesenal is interested in the teenager and wants to add he the reported very talented Brazilian teenager Gabriel Moskados 18 to it’s group in next Jan window. Edu the Arsenal’s technical director being a Brazilian. Should be able to use his Brazilian connections to get the deal to sign the teenager by Arsenal done over the line for the club. Irrespective if PSG is also in for the teenager’s signature or not.