PSG joins Arsenal in the race for a Brazilian talent

Arsenal is reportedly monitoring Corinthians teenager Gabriel Moscardo, but faces competition for his signature. The 18-year-old Brazilian attracted serious interest from Chelsea in the summer, but he opted to stay with Corinthians, feeling it was too early to make a move.

As Moscardo continues to impress with his performances, more clubs have entered the race for his signature. While Arsenal is keen on adding him to their squad, a report from ESPN Brasil suggests that Paris Saint-Germain has joined the race, posing a potential challenge for the Gunners.

PSG, being one of the top clubs in Europe with substantial financial resources, could present a formidable alternative for Moscardo. The report highlights that PSG, under manager Luis Enrique, has a track record of trusting young players with first-team opportunities, which may influence Moscardo’s decision in favour of the Parisian club over a move to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Moscardo is spoilt for choice now and we have to present the best offer to win the race for his signature.

He would want to join a club that can hand him first-team chances immediately. Can we do that?

If we cannot, it becomes tricky to convince him to join us in North London.

