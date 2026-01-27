PSG joins Arsenal in the race for La Liga star

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal during the current transfer window, with the Gunners expected to make a formal approach for his signature in the summer. The forward is reportedly open to leaving Atletico Madrid and would favour a return to the Premier League, where he previously enjoyed considerable success before his move to Spain.

Arsenal have been monitoring his situation closely and see him as a player who could significantly strengthen their attacking options. His familiarity with the Premier League and proven ability at the highest level make him an appealing target as the club looks to continue competing at the top end of domestic and European football.

Growing competition for Alvarez

While Arsenal’s interest has been widely noted, they are far from alone in their admiration of the striker. Barcelona have also been tracking Alvarez and were initially believed to be the main challengers to the Gunners for his signature. However, the race has now intensified further.

According to El Desmarque, Paris Saint-Germain has entered the pursuit and is now firmly in contention to sign him. The Ligue 1 giants, who are also the reigning Champions League holders, are consistently eager to add elite-level talent to their squad. The report suggests that Alvarez has now been added to a growing list of high-profile players being considered by the Parisian club as they plan for the future.

PSG’s involvement significantly raises the stakes, given their financial power and ambition. Their interest underlines the level at which Alvarez is currently regarded across Europe and highlights the challenge Arsenal may face in securing his services.

Arsenal face major battle ahead

Arsenal are fully aware that Alvarez is viewed as a top-class player and that several elite clubs are likely to compete for him once the season concludes. This means the Gunners must be prepared for a difficult negotiation process if they are to succeed in bringing him to the Emirates.

Despite the competition, Arsenal remain confident that their project and Premier League status could appeal strongly to the striker. Alvarez’s previous performances in England demonstrated his quality, and he would represent a strong addition to the current Arsenal squad if a deal can be reached.