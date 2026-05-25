PSG joins Arsenal in the race for relegated Premier League star

Mateus Fernandes was the standout player for the West Ham team that has just been relegated from the Premier League, with several top clubs now keen to secure his signature.

He remained one of the few consistent performers as his teammates struggled throughout the campaign, despite the club ultimately failing in their bid to maintain Premier League survival.

Arsenal have been tracking him closely all season, with the Gunners believing he could develop into one of their most important players if he joins their squad. At 21, he has significant room for improvement, and Arsenal are keen to nurture that potential, although they are not alone in their interest.

Chelsea are also monitoring him and were regarded as a serious rival in the race for his signature.

Premier League Interest Grows

Arsenal have been monitoring Fernandes closely throughout the season, with the club viewing him as a long-term midfield option. Chelsea are also strongly interested, and their involvement has created significant competition for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners believe his technical ability and maturity make him an ideal fit for their project, particularly as they continue to build a young squad capable of challenging for major honours in the coming years.

PSG Enter Transfer Battle

As reported by The Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club to show interest in his signature, with the French champions also impressed by his performances for West Ham despite their relegation.

They view Fernandes as a player who can strengthen their midfield options and are expected to compete strongly with Arsenal and Chelsea for his signing when the transfer window opens.

The situation is expected to develop quickly as all three clubs assess their summer targets, with Fernandes likely to attract further attention if negotiations progress in the coming weeks.