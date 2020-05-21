PSG joins the race for Arsenal’s Scottish Premiership target

A report on Le10Sports is claiming that PSG has become the latest team to battle Arsenal for the signature of Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer.

The Norwegian has become a sought-after player in the last couple of months as teams look to strengthen their side when the transfer window reopens.

He has developed his career very well at Celtic since he joined them in 2016 and he has made over 80 appearances for the Scottish champions.

The defender has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some weeks now as Mikel Arteta targets a good but affordable partner for William Saliba.

Saliba joins the Gunners after spending this season on loan at Saint Etienne, but Arsenal want to sign a good partner for him and they have made Ajer their target.

However, Le10Sport is claiming that the Gunners face increasing pressure for his signature as PSG has now joined the chase.

The French side is considering the defender as they look for new defenders who would take over from the likes of Thiago Silva and Ajer is highly thought of at the Parc des Princes.

The 22-year-old has a contract with the Scottish champions until 2022, but Celtic has shown that they are open to selling their players if they get the right offer.